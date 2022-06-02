Amber Heard’s lawyer reveals what actress said right after verdict

Hours after a jury discovered that Amber Heard defamed Johnny Depp in an op-ed printed in The Washington Submit and awarded Depp $10.35 million in damages, Heard is feeling “heartbroken,” her lawyer Elaine Charlson Bredehoft instructed “CBS Mornings” on Thursday.

“One of many first issues she mentioned when she got here again from the decision after we went into the convention room, was ‘I’m so sorry to all these ladies,’ Bredehoft recalled. “She felt like she had let down all of those ladies as a result of she had extra proof than most individuals do. And but they nonetheless did not consider her.”

Bredehoft referred to as the decision — through which Depp was additionally discovered accountable for a press release his lawyer made to the Day by day Mail calling Heard’s claims a hoax and ordered to pay Heard $2 million — a “main setback for ladies, ladies contained in the courtroom and out of doors the courtroom.” She mentioned the jurors’ verdict despatched a message to all home abuse victims.

“Amber had an unlimited quantity of proof, though plenty of it was suppressed on this case versus the UK. However have a look at all the ladies who haven’t any proof. All these ladies who are suffering from home violence, home abuse, they usually haven’t got proof,” she mentioned. “And mainly what this jury mentioned is until you pull out your mobile phone and also you tape file your partner beating you, you are out of luck.”

Actor Amber Heard waits earlier than the jury mentioned that they consider she defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp whereas asserting cut up verdicts in favor of each her ex-husband Johnny Depp and Heard on their declare and counter-claim within the Depp v. Heard civil defamation trial on the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, U.S., June 1, 2022.



Heard’s lawyer mentioned that proof was suppressed throughout the six-week trial held in Virginia, in comparison with a 2020 libel lawsuit in opposition to the U.Ok.’s Solar newspaper, which referred to Depp as a “wifebeater.” Depp misplaced that case.

“What they discovered from the U.Ok. case is to demonize Amber, which they did, and to suppress as a lot of the proof that got here in within the U.Ok. and didn’t are available in the USA,” she mentioned.

She additionally believes that Depp’s superstar standing, cameras within the courtroom, and social media performed a job within the verdict.

“We had cameras within the courtroom. Right here, we had not solely a bunch of Depp followers that have been there day-after-day, 100 have been allowed in, they lined up at one within the morning for wristbands to be in that courtroom, however we had all the things on digicam, and we had great social media that was very, very, very a lot in opposition to Amber,” mentioned Bredehoft.

Heard’s lawyer does admit that there have been some issues that her group needs they may have achieved in a different way. She added that she thinks the environment of the trial was what performed the last word position.

“Are any of us good? No. Is there one thing else we really feel we should always have achieved? Sure. Completely. I at all times, I redo my closings 100 occasions afterwards, whether or not I win or lose. That is a part of being a great lawyer, a great trial lawyer is that there is at all times one thing,” she mentioned. “However I feel that there have been plenty of influences right here that have been past our management. And I feel the social media, it was like a Roman coliseum, is the easiest way to explain the environment right here.”

Bredehoft mentioned that Heard plans to enchantment the decision.