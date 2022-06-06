Amber Heard’s sister speaks out after verdict in Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard’s sister, Whitney Heard Henriquez, is standing up for her following the the end result of the defamation trial with Johnny Depp. Whereas it was a combined verdict, Depp was awarded extra money, and Heard mentioned she felt “disappointment” within the consequence.

“I nonetheless stand with you, sissy,” Henriquez wrote Sunday on Instagram. “Yesterday, at the moment and tomorrow I’ll at all times be happy with you for standing up for your self, for testifying each right here in Virginia and within the UK, and for being the voice of so many who cannot communicate to the issues that occur behind closed doorways.”

Depp sued Heard in Fairfax County Circuit Court docket in Virginia for $50 million over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Submit describing herself as “a public determine representing home abuse.” His attorneys say he was defamed by the article regardless that it by no means talked about his title.

Heard countersued for $100 million, claiming Depp’s lawyer defamed her by calling her abuse allegations a hoax.

Following the prolonged courtroom battle, jurors awarded Depp a complete of $15 million in damages and Heard $2 million. Each Depp and Heard alleged of their testimony the opposite had abused them.

Henriquez, who testified through the trial, mentioned she discovered herself in the midst of fights — actually and figuratively — between her sister and Depp throughout their troubled relationship. Depp has testified he by no means struck Heard. Henriquez claimed she had personally seen him hit Heard.

“We knew that this was going to be an uphill battle and that the playing cards had been stacked in opposition to us,” mentioned Henriquez. “However you stood up and spoke out regardless. I’m so honored to testify for you, and I might do it one million instances over as a result of I do know what I noticed and since the reality is without end in your aspect.”

“I am so sorry that it wasn’t mirrored within the determination made by this jury, however I’ll by no means quit on you, and neither will anybody who stands with you. Eternally by your aspect,” she wrote.

Henriquez additionally shared a graphic on Instagram that learn #istandwithamberheard. A number of different supporters posted #istandwithamberheard on Instagram, together with music journalist Eve Barlow.

In her assertion, Heard mentioned the decision “units again the clock to a time when a lady who spoke up and spoke up might be publicly shamed and humiliated. It units again the concept that violence in opposition to girls ought to be taken significantly.”

Heard mentioned she was unhappy she misplaced. “However I’m sadder nonetheless that I appeared to have misplaced a proper I assumed I had as an American — to talk freely and brazenly.”

Depp additionally posted a statement on Instagram, writing, “The jury gave me my life again.”

On “CBS Mornings,” Heard’s lawyer Elaine Charlson Bredehoft revealed what the actress mentioned after the decision.

“One of many first issues she mentioned when she got here again from the decision after we went into the convention room, was ‘I’m so sorry to all these girls,'” Bredehoft recalled. “She felt like she had let down all of those girls as a result of she had extra proof than most individuals do. And but they nonetheless did not consider her.”

