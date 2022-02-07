Entertainment

Amber Riley & Raven Goodwin Spill On “Single Black Female, Body Positivity

February 7, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
Grab your glasses because Leah Henry talked to our childhood! Amber Riley and Raven Goodwin jumped into the Lemonade Stand as the leading ladies of Lifetime’s Newest film “Single Black Female.” Raven and Amber spilled on their roles and working with legends in the film. Leah also asked these plus sized actresses queens do they feel like the body positivity movement is performative and their answers are telling. Catch the full interview to get all the Lemonade! Grab a cup, Throw it back, and sip on that!

 


Amber Riley & Raven Goodwin Spill On “Single Black Female, Body Positivity Movement, & New projects! 
