AMC drops final season trailer for ‘Better Call Saul’

AMC Networks

AMC has launched a trailer and a launch date for the beginning of the final season of Higher Name Saul: April 18.

The Emmy-winning Breaking Dangerous prequel collection ended its penultimate season with Bob Odenkirk‘s Jimmy McGill getting more and more tangled within the lethal dealings of the Salamanca drug cartel.

Set partly to Andy Williams‘ “The Days of Wine and Roses,” the trailer reveals Jimmy and spouse Kim Wexler, performed by Rhea Seahorn, plotting to legally goal their regulation associate, Patrick Fabian‘s Howard.

In the meantime, Tony Dalton‘s Lalo is plotting to lethally goal Jonathan Banks‘ Mike and Michael Mando‘s Nacho in revenge for their botched hit on Lalo, which killed his household.

“No matter occurs subsequent, it is not gonna go down the way in which you suppose it’s,” Mike warns in voiceover.

The sixth season of Higher Name Saul was alleged to debut final yr, however was delayed each by the pandemic and by Odenkirk’s near-fatal coronary heart assault on the present’s New Mexico set.

