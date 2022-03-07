AMC preps spin-off Isle of the Dead, starring ‘The Walking Dead’ leads Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan

Cohan photo: Sam Jones — AMC

AMC has announced a fifth (!) spin-off of The Walking Dead, this one featuring this final season’s combustible combination of Jeffrey Dean Morgan‘s Negan and Lauren Cohan‘s Maggie. Both will executive-produce.

According to AMC, Isle of the Dead will be set in a post-apocalyptic Manhattan. The network teases, “The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror.”

In a statement, Cohan said in part, “Maggie is very close to my heart and I’m excited to continue her journey against the iconic backdrop of New York City…”

Morgan added, “Walkers in an urban setting has always been such a cool image, but 5th Avenue, Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty? The greatest city in the world?? …Buckle up folks, Isle of the Dead is going to reinvent the TWD Universe.”

The Walking Dead mothership will wrap up late this year with its current 11th season. The series has also spawned Fear The Walking Dead, which has been renewed for a seventh season, in addition to the limited series The Walking Dead: World Beyond, the upcoming Tales of the Walking Dead, and an as-yet-untitled spin-off centering on fan favorites Daryl and Maggie, played respectively by Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride.

Also in play is a feature film centering on the series’ original hero Rick Grimes, for which Andrew Lincoln will reprise his role.

