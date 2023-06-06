AMC Theaters will offer $3 and $5 movie tickets during the summer

AMC Theaters is bringing again its summer movie camp program after a four-year spoil. This program permits consumers to peer make a choice motion pictures at collaborating theaters for $3 or $5 from May to August. On Wednesdays, movie lovers can watch motion pictures for $3 plus tax, and on Saturdays, they may be able to watch motion pictures for $5 plus tax.

The program will display 14 motion pictures right through the summer, together with contemporary and upcoming releases equivalent to “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” and “Trolls World Tour.” The program will be to be had at about 400 AMC theaters throughout the United States, together with each and every AMC Classic location in the circuit, in line with a commentary by way of AMC.

Here is the complete checklist of movie titles and their scheduled screening dates:

June 7: “DC League of Super Pets”

June 10 and June 14: “Minions: The Rise of Gru”

June 17 and June 21: “Paw Patrol: The Movie”

June 24/ June 28: “Puss In Boots: The Last Wish”

June 30 and July 5: “Kung Fu Panda”

July 8 and July 12: “Trolls: World Tour”

July 15 and July 19: “Mummies”

July 22 and July 26: “The Secret Life of Pets”

July 29 and Aug. 2: “The Boss Baby: Family Business”

Aug.5 and Aug.9: “Shrek 2”

Aug.11 and Aug.16: “Sing 2”

Aug. 19 and Aug. 23: “The Croods: A New Age”

Aug. 26 and Aug. 30: “Sonic the Hedgehog 2”

AMC Theaters consumers should purchase tickets for those displays on their web page or app.

Santa Ana web hosting loose movie occasions during the summer



Orange County web hosting loose summer occasions at native parks

