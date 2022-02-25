American Airlines Charters Flight for Stranded Student Group – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

Journey is an journey. A gaggle of band and choral college students from Frenchtown Excessive Faculty in Missoula, Montana discovered that out this week first-hand after they have been among the many a whole lot of weather-related flight cancellations and delays.
“We slept on the ground final night time,” chaperone Barbra West stated.
West stated her group of band and choral college students went to Disney World to carry out this week.
“Disney was wonderful,” West stated. “Half of our youngsters have by no means flown earlier than. A few of them have by no means been out of Montana earlier than, and their eyes have been coming out of their head the entire time!”
They have been on their manner dwelling when their connecting flight by means of DFW was canceled. The earliest flights to rebook them had some flying on Sunday, and others flying dwelling on Tuesday. Add to that, there have been no resort rooms to accommodate the group.
“How are we gonna maintain them heat at night time,” West puzzled. “As a result of it was kinda chilly within the terminal. How are we going to feed 67 youngsters for 5 days?”
West did not must surprise. After spending one night time at DFW Airport, American Airlines notified her they have been chartering a flight for the group to fly dwelling to Montana. The airline stated it is uncommon it has the assets to try this, particularly throughout winter climate occasions.
“The winter storm has had a major influence on our operation, particularly in Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW),” an announcement from American Airlines learn. “All through all of it, our staff has labored tirelessly to securely care for our prospects, together with going above and past to move the group of scholars dwelling after their journey was affected by the storm. We’re pleased with our staff’s extraordinary effort — from our colleagues who coordinated logistics to our crew members and airport groups who took particular care of our prospects.”
The chartered flight was delayed, however West texted earlier than take-off to say they have been all on board and on their manner dwelling.
“This can be a fabulous studying expertise there are not any ensures in life, and also you simply have to remain calm, attempt to handle the scenario, and make the perfect of it, and look for the silver lining,” West stated. “I feel they’d push the airplane if they may, all of them needed to get dwelling so dangerous!”