American Airlines flight engine catches fire from bird strike

A bird strike led to an engine fire on a Boeing 737 simply after takeoff from John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Columbus, Ohio on Sunday. American Airlines flight 1958 was once en path to Phoenix with an unknown selection of passengers and staff individuals aboard. The fire was once detected in a while after takeoff and the airplane returned to the airport, the place firefighters have been ready to douse the flames. No accidents have been reported.
American Airlines showed that the airplane was once taken out of provider for upkeep, and the airline was once running to rebook passengers on different flights. Despite the incident, the airport remained open for industry as standard, even though minor flight delays have been reported.
The Federal Aviation Administration shall be undertaking an investigation into the incident.