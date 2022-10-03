American Airlines flight from DFW evacuated in New Mexico





ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An American Airlines flight from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to New Mexico was evacuated Sunday after touchdown on the Albuquerque airport due to a safety risk, authorities mentioned.

All 179 individuals aboard Flight 928 from DFW had been taken off the jet in the morning at Albuquerque International Sunport and had been bused to the terminal, airport officers mentioned. No accidents had been reported.

FBI officers in Albuquerque didn’t disclose the character of the safety risk however mentioned that the matter was being investigated and that no different information was obtainable.

In a press release to WFAA, American Airlines mentioned the risk was “later deemed non-credible.”

American Airlines passengers flying out of the airport had been anticipated to see flight delays whereas the episode is investigated, airport officers mentioned.

story by The Texas Tribune Source link