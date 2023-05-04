American Airlines mechanic Paul Belloisi convicted for trying to smuggle cocaine under jetliner’s cockpit

An American Airlines mechanic was found guilty of attempting to smuggle over 25 pounds of cocaine. The stash was concealed in a compartment below the cockpit of a plane, and was worth up to $320,000 on the street.

55-year-old Paul Belloisi, who worked as a mechanic for the airline at John F. Kennedy International Airport, was convicted of conspiring to import cocaine, importing cocaine, and conspiring to possess cocaine by a federal jury in Brooklyn after a weeklong trial.

Customs officers and agents from the airport’s anti-terrorism contraband enforcement team found ten bricks of cocaine weighing roughly 25 1/2 pounds inside a hidden electronics compartment underneath the cockpit of an American Airlines flight from Montego Bay during a routine random search on February 4, 2020.

An image released by the United States Attorney’s Office in 2020 show a cut-out jacket Paul Belloisi allegedly used to smuggle cocaine bricks. United States Attorney’s Office



The agents replaced the cocaine with fakes that were sprayed with a substance that fluoresces under a special light, placed the aircraft under surveillance, and observed Belloisi drive up to the plane and enter the electronics compartment prior to its scheduled departure for its next flight. When confronted, law enforcement officers saw that his gloves glowed under the black light, indicating that he had touched the fake bricks. At the time, Belloisi was also carrying an empty tool bag, and “the lining of his jacket had cutouts sufficiently large enough to hold the bricks,” according to the district attorney’s office.

The verdict carries a potential prison sentence of up to 20 years.

“As proven, the defendant was caught red-handed trying to facilitate the smuggling of a large stash of cocaine hidden in an electronics compartment of the aircraft,” said U.S. Attorney Breon Peace in a statement. “This corrupt airline mechanic not only abused his position of trust and undermined the security of a vital border crossing in our district, but was also willing to potentially endanger the safety of travelers as well as the community.”

After Belloisi’s arraignment in 2020, authorities stated that his attempt to smuggle such a significant quantity of drugs internationally suggested that he may have been an “inside man” who abused his position at American Airlines, according to then-US Eastern District federal prosecutor Richard Donoghue.

