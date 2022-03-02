American Airlines reopens its premier DFW Airport lounge Wednesday as foreign travel rebounds

With American Airlines reopening its Flagship Lounge at DFW International Airport Wednesday, it’s signaling to passengers that overseas travel is more than back two years after it cratered in the aftermath of global COVID-19 restrictions.
Fort Worth-based American Airlines has gradually been reopening its lounges throughout the last several months, bringing back the comfort spaces for elite and international travelers. American has already reopened lounges in Miami, Los Angeles and at New York’s JFK International Airport, but the lingering COVID-19 protocols and surges have prompted the carrier to take a slow approach to bring back one of its biggest perks for travelers.
American has yet to reopen the final Flagship Lounge, which is at Chicago O’Hare International Airport, but that should come this spring.
The lounge in Terminal D at DFW reopens Tuesday morning at 5 a.m., in time for the earliest premier travelers to lounge before a morning flight, grab a buffet breakfast or eat in the Flagship First dining section, a full-service restaurant where meals and drinks are complimentary for those who qualify or are willing to pay.
“I think it really signifies that travel is returning,” said Raphael Girardoni, American’s managing director of premium guest services. “And we’ve certainly seen that as we’ve reopened the other locations, that they’ve they’ve been really, really popular.”
American and other carriers are planning an aggressive summer schedule for overseas travel, particularly considering the fact that some countries, such as China, are still largely closed off to tourists. American has 65,382 international flights scheduled between June and August this year, compared with 70,222 during the same stretch in 2019. And American already had to reduce summer flying schedules because of delivery problems with its Boeing 787 jets.
After a surge in domestic leisure travelers this year, American and others are hoping that opening borders and hopefully improving COVID-19 conditions will push travelers into more adventurous regions of the world.
“We’ve seen our customers change,’ Girardoni said. “We’ve seen a lot of leisure passengers buying up into the premium, people that normally wouldn’t have bought a premium ticket are doing it and can now enjoy the Flagship Lounge.”
Flagship is American’s highest level of lounge, available to first and business-class travelers on international flights and other elite status members traveling internationally for free. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, American Airlines has also opened up access to customers willing to pay for it. A one-day guest pass is $150 per person, more than twice the price of the one-day pass for Admiral’s Club access at $59.
Credit card company Capital One recently opened its own lounge at DFW in Terminal D, hoping to jump on the travel rebound. That lounge cost $65 for a visit from non-cardholders.
The lounge is more than just a place to grab a bite to eat. It has private shower rooms, high-end wine, complimentary wireless internet and quiet rooms for taking a nap between connections. The lounge also looks down directly over planes pulled into the gate just below in Terminal D.
Bringing back the 23,130-square-foot lounge also allows American Airlines to capitalize on some endeavors started more than two years ago. The carrier partnered with Dallas chef Tiffany Derry, owner of Roots Chicken Shak and Roots Southern Table, the latter of which recently garnered her a nomination from the James Beard Foundation for the best new restaurant in the country.
It’s part of a push by American to bring more regional cuisines into its five Flagship Lounge locations and highlight prominent local chefs.
Derry said she wants to introduce her Southern roots to some international travelers, particularly those who have a certain idea of what Southern food is.
“Sometimes when we look at the South, we look at it with a very narrow lens,” she said. “When you think about New Orleans, you think of the Africans, you think of the French, but there are Germans, Spaniards and Vietnamese, and that is truly who made Southern cuisine. It wasn’t just one type of people.”