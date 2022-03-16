() American Black Film Festival Announces Industry Veteran Michael Quigley as Its Jury President for the 26th Annual Festival | Press releases

() American Black Movie Competition Proclaims Trade Veteran Michael Quigley as Its Jury President for the 26th Annual Competition
(Black PR Wire) LOS ANGELES, CA – ABFF Ventures LLC introduced at present that Michael Quigley, Govt Vice President of Content material Acquisitions TNT, TBS, truTV, HBO and HBO Max at WarnerMedia, will function jury president for the 2022 American Black Movie Competition (ABFF). ABFF shall be returning to Miami Seaside for reside occasions June 15-19, adopted by on-line occasions June 20-30 on its custom-designed on-line platform ABFF PLAY.
In his function as jury president, Quigley will assist the competition develop its Jury and curate a various slate of movie and tv content material. As a part of its impartial movie program, ABFF consists of aggressive sections, brief movies, narrative options, documentary options and net collection. Final 12 months producer Will Packer (Women Journey, Experience Alongside) served the competition on this prestigious function. Earlier jury presidents embody NBA legend/entrepreneur/philanthropist Earvin “Magic” Johnson and filmmaker Lee Daniels (America vs. Billie Vacation).
“I’m honored to function jury president at this 12 months’s ABFF, the preeminent movie competition for locating and championing Black and Brown filmmakers,” stated Quigley. “Among the most proficient administrators of our time, in addition to among the most impactful tales, have come by way of ABFF and gone on to create breakthrough collection and movies that spark dialogue on necessary social points and rejoice our wealthy range and historical past.”
“We’re very excited to have Michael function this 12 months’s ABFF Jury President. All through his profession, he has championed range in our trade and established a rare observe document for figuring out commercially viable content material,” stated Jeff Friday, founder and CEO, ABFF Ventures LLC.
As EVP of Content material Acquisitions, Quigley is accountable for shopping for and licensing movie and tv titles from WarnerMedia’s expansive library in addition to from third-party companions, constructing an enormous content material providing throughout the corporate’s a number of platforms. He’s dedicated to amplifying numerous voices in leisure. This consists of iconic tv programming on HBO Max comparable to The Contemporary Prince of Bel-Air, Chappelle’s Present, Martin, Household Issues, Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper, The Jamie Foxx Present, A Completely different World, Boondocks, Key and Peele, in addition to high-energy, big-ticket motion pictures on TBS and TNT together with Creed, Central Intelligence and Black Panther.
Along with screenings of independently produced content material, the competition’s program options studio/community premieres, talks that elevate well timed points and celebrates Black leisure and networking occasions that deliver collectively Black tradition lovers, artists, executives and filmmakers from world wide. ABFF continues to be the main platform for Black filmmakers to inform their tales and drive momentum towards making a extra equal and numerous media panorama.
ABFF 2022 sponsors and companions thus far embody WarnerMedia & HBO® (Founding); Cadillac, Metropolis of Miami Seaside, Larger Miami Conference & Guests Bureau (GMCVB) (Presenting); American Airways, Comcast NBCUniversal, Meta, Sony Footage Leisure (Premier); ALLBLK, Prudential Monetary (Official); Accenture and Movement Footage Affiliation (MPA) (Supporting).
ABOUT ABFF
The American Black Movie Competition (ABFF) is an annual occasion devoted to recognizing Black expertise and showcasing high quality movie and tv content material by and about folks of African descent. Devoted to the idea that numerous artists deserve the identical alternatives as their mainstream counterparts, ABFF founder Jeff Friday conceived the competition in 1997 as a car to strengthen the Black leisure group by fostering useful resource sharing, training and inventive collaboration. Now in its 26th 12 months, the competition has grow to be a cornerstone of range in Hollywood, offering a platform for rising Black artists – a lot of whom have grow to be at present’s most profitable actors, producers, writers, administrators and stand-up comedians. The ABFF is a property of ABFF Ventures LLC, an leisure firm specializing within the manufacturing of reside occasions that promote Black tradition and achievement.
