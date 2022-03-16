() American Black Film Festival Announces Industry Veteran Michael Quigley as Its Jury President for the 26th Annual Festival | Press releases

() American Black Movie Competition Pronounces Trade Veteran Michael Quigley as Its Jury President for the 26th Annual Competition
(Black PR Wire) LOS ANGELES, CA – ABFF Ventures LLC introduced right now that Michael Quigley, Govt Vice President of Content material Acquisitions TNT, TBS, truTV, HBO and HBO Max at WarnerMedia, will function jury president for the 2022 American Black Movie Competition (ABFF). ABFF might be returning to Miami Seashore for stay occasions June 15-19, adopted by on-line occasions June 20-30 on its custom-designed on-line platform ABFF PLAY.
In his position as jury president, Quigley will assist the pageant develop its Jury and curate a various slate of movie and tv content material. As a part of its impartial movie program, ABFF contains aggressive sections, brief movies, narrative options, documentary options and net sequence. Final 12 months producer Will Packer (Women Journey, Trip Alongside) served the pageant on this prestigious position. Earlier jury presidents embody NBA legend/entrepreneur/philanthropist Earvin “Magic” Johnson and filmmaker Lee Daniels (The USA vs. Billie Vacation).
“I’m honored to function jury president at this 12 months’s ABFF, the preeminent movie pageant for locating and championing Black and Brown filmmakers,” stated Quigley. “Among the most gifted administrators of our time, in addition to a number of the most impactful tales, have come via ABFF and gone on to create breakthrough sequence and movies that spark dialogue on essential social points and have fun our wealthy variety and historical past.”
“We’re very excited to have Michael function this 12 months’s ABFF Jury President. All through his profession, he has championed variety in our trade and established a unprecedented observe document for figuring out commercially viable content material,” stated Jeff Friday, founder and CEO, ABFF Ventures LLC.
As EVP of Content material Acquisitions, Quigley is accountable for shopping for and licensing movie and tv titles from WarnerMedia’s expansive library in addition to from third-party companions, constructing an unlimited content material providing throughout the corporate’s a number of platforms. He’s dedicated to amplifying various voices in leisure. This contains iconic tv programming on HBO Max reminiscent of The Contemporary Prince of Bel-Air, Chappelle’s Present, Martin, Household Issues, Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper, The Jamie Foxx Present, A Completely different World, Boondocks, Key and Peele, in addition to high-energy, big-ticket films on TBS and TNT together with Creed, Central Intelligence and Black Panther.
Along with screenings of independently produced content material, the pageant’s program options studio/community premieres, talks that elevate well timed points and celebrates Black leisure and networking occasions that convey collectively Black tradition fans, artists, executives and filmmakers from around the globe. ABFF continues to be the main platform for Black filmmakers to inform their tales and drive momentum towards making a extra equal and various media panorama.
ABFF 2022 sponsors and companions thus far embody WarnerMedia & HBO® (Founding); Cadillac, Metropolis of Miami Seashore, Better Miami Conference & Guests Bureau (GMCVB) (Presenting); American Airways, Comcast NBCUniversal, Meta, Sony Footage Leisure (Premier); ALLBLK, Prudential Monetary (Official); Accenture and Movement Footage Affiliation (MPA) (Supporting).
For pageant registration and extra details about the American Black Movie Competition go to www.abff.com. Observe @ABFF on Twitter and @AmericanBlackFilmFestival on Instagram and Fb.
ABOUT ABFF
The American Black Movie Competition (ABFF) is an annual occasion devoted to recognizing Black expertise and showcasing high quality movie and tv content material by and about folks of African descent. Devoted to the idea that various artists deserve the identical alternatives as their mainstream counterparts, ABFF founder Jeff Friday conceived the pageant in 1997 as a car to strengthen the Black leisure group by fostering useful resource sharing, schooling and creative collaboration. Now in its 26th 12 months, the pageant has turn into a cornerstone of variety in Hollywood, offering a platform for rising Black artists – lots of whom have turn into right now’s most profitable actors, producers, writers, administrators and stand-up comedians. The ABFF is a property of ABFF Ventures LLC, an leisure firm specializing within the manufacturing of stay occasions that promote Black tradition and achievement.
The content material and opinions expressed inside this press launch are these of the creator(s) and/or represented firms, and are usually not essentially shared by Black PR Wire. The creator(s) and/or represented firms are solely accountable for the info and the accuracy of the content material of this Press launch. Black PR Wire reserves the fitting to reject a press launch if, within the view of Black PR Wire, the content material of the discharge is unsuitable for distribution.