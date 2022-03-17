American families, personnel leave Mexico consulate after violence sparked by arrest of drug cartel leader

The USA approved the departure of households and a few personnel Wednesday on the U.S. consulate within the Mexican border metropolis of Nuevo Laredo. The transfer got here after drug cartel gunmen fired on the U.S. consulate constructing in Nuevo Laredo, throughout the border from Laredo, Texas, throughout Sunday night time.

“The Division of State approved the departure of non-emergency U.S. authorities personnel and eligible members of the family from the U.S. Consulate Basic in Nuevo Laredo on account of safety situations,” a department statement stated.

“As of March 15, the Division of State just isn’t in a position to supply routine consular companies from the U.S. Consulate Basic in Nuevo Laredo,” it continued. “U.S. residents wishing to depart Nuevo Laredo ought to monitor native information and bulletins and solely achieve this when thought of protected throughout sunlight hours.”

The division also advised U.S. residents to not journey to Tamaulipas, the state the place Nuevo Laredo is positioned, citing crime and security considerations.

The gunfire late Sunday and early Monday got here in retaliation for the arrest of drug gang chief Juan Gerardo Treviño, also called “El Huevo.” U.S. authorities describe him as a founder and chief of the Northeast Cartel, the successor to the previous Zetas cartel.

A truck is seen set ablaze within the Mexican border metropolis of Nuevo Laredo following the arrest of the gang chief Juan Gerardo Trevino, also called, “El Huevo”, in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, on this display screen seize taken from a video obtained from social media March 14,2022. @HIRAM_AR by way of Reuters



The Justice Department said Wednesday an indictment unsealed towards Treviño expenses him with 11 counts of drug trafficking conspiracy and different expenses that would ship him to jail for all times. The division referred to as Treviño the “drug trafficker, enforcer, weapons procurer, and plaza chief” of the cartel.

Ricardo Mejia, Mexico’s assistant secretary of public security, stated Treviño was a U.S. citizen and never a Mexican and he was deported Tuesday.

If Treviño had Mexican citizenship, he would have been topic to a prolonged extradition course of, however Mejia stated Treviño had no Mexican id paperwork nor any report of them.

Copies of Mexican start and baptism certificates and the equal of a social safety card in Treviño’s identify circulated on social media websites Wednesday, suggesting he had Mexican citizenship. However the authenticity of these paperwork couldn’t be verified. Searches in authorities web sites utilizing the info on the paperwork returned an “data not appropriate” response.

After his arrest Sunday, members of Treviño’s gang shot up the border metropolis of Nuevo Laredo, and hit the U.S. consulate with gunfire. The consulate was closed till additional discover and two U.S. border bridges resulting in Laredo, Texas, have been briefly closed due to the incident.

U.S. Ambassador Ken Salazar stated in an announcement Monday that “I’ve raised our grave considerations about these incidents and the protection and safety of our workers instantly with the federal government of Mexico.”

Treviño was handed over to U.S. at a border bridge in Tijuana, far to the west of Nuevo Laredo, presumably to keep away from makes an attempt to free him.

Treviño is reportedly the nephew of Miguel Angel Treviño, the imprisoned former chief of the Zetas. The U.S. State Division had provided a $5 million reward for Trevino Morales earlier than he was captured in 2013.

The cartel has participated in a number of the bloodiest, most tenacious turf battles in Mexico, attacking each Mexican legislation enforcement personnel and the rival Gulf cartel.

Treviño, who reportedly had two unlawful weapons when he was detained, additionally faces expenses of extortion, murder and terrorism in Mexico.

In accordance with the Tamaulipas state forensic service, through the years, officers have discovered greater than a dozen cartel “extermination websites” — the place the stays of a few of Mexico’s almost 100,000 lacking have been obliterated. The most important such website was one more border setting close to the mouth of the Rio Grande referred to as “the dungeon,” in territory managed by the Gulf cartel.