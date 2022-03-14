‘American Idol’ recap: Tears, cheers, and top 10 talent

ABC/Eric McCandless

One other week means one other episode of American Idol.

With host Ryan Seacrest alongside for the experience, judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie had been again at it once more scouring the USA for the subsequent huge star. Here is a take a look at this week’s high auditions.

Kicking issues off on Sunday was 17-year-old Tristen Gressett, who confirmed off his many skills, which included enjoying guitar and harmonica as he belted out “Piano Man” by Billy Joel. Whereas his audition was entertaining, it was his second audition of “Colours” by Black Pumas, the place he stripped again among the gimmicks, that may earn him a ticket to Hollywood.

Cadence Baker, 18, earned herself a standing ovation from the judges after singing a slowed down and countrified model of Whitney Houston‘s hit “I am Your Child Tonight.” Not solely did she make it to the subsequent spherical, Luke even proclaimed “she would be the winner.”

26-year-old gospel singer Dontrell Briggs sung his coronary heart out along with his cowl of Tasha Cobbs’ “For Your Glory,” leaving the judges torn over his future. With Lionel giving a “sure” and Katy a “no,” Luke was left with Briggs destiny in his palms. Briggs then sang for his life and gave Luke chills whereas singing Chris Stapleton‘s “Tennessee Whiskey,” successful a ticket to Hollywood.

Katy could not assist however declare Dakota Hayden “Prime 10 materials” after listening to his model of Luke Combs‘ “When It Rains It Pours.” For sure, the nation singer earned himself a visit to the west coast.

Sadly, not everybody was fortunate sufficient to proceed pursuing their desires of turning into the subsequent American Idol. Impressed by season 19 runner-up Willie Spence, Taniya Boatwright gave it her all whereas singing Sam Cooke‘s “A Change Is Gonna Come,” however it wasn’t sufficient to get a golden ticket, nonetheless Lionel did encourage her to come back again and take a look at once more.

Closing out the episode was 28-year-old Sam Finelli. Sam, who was identified with autism, moved the judges to tears and earned himself a standing ovation after singing “Rainbow” by Kacey Musgraves. The judges all praised him and shared phrases of inspiration, with Lionel declaring “Your handicap is your reward.”

American Idol returns Sunday, March 20 at eight p.m. ET on ABC.

