American journalist Brent Renaud shot and killed by Russian forces in Ukraine, police say

Washington — An American journalist was killed and one other journalist was wounded by Russian forces within the city of Irpin exterior the capital of Kyiv on Sunday, Ukrainian police mentioned.

Brent Renaud, a 50-year-old filmmaker, was killed when Russian troops opened hearth, in accordance with Andriy Nebytov, the top of Kyiv’s regional police drive. Nebytov posted a graphic picture purportedly of Renaud’s physique on Fb, in addition to footage of his American passport and media credentials issued by The New York Occasions.

A spokeswoman for the Occasions mentioned Renaud was “a gifted filmmaker who had contributed to The New York Occasions through the years,” most not too long ago in 2015, however he “was not on project for any desk at The Occasions in Ukraine.”

Nebytov wrote that Renaud “paid [with] his life for making an attempt to focus on the aggressor’s ingenuity, cruelty and ruthlessness,” in accordance with an automatic translation of his Fb put up.

Renaud and his brother Craig Renaud have reported from numerous world hotspots over the previous twenty years, together with Iraq, Afghanistan and Egypt, in accordance with a biography on their website. The pair won a Peabody Award in 2015 for an eight-part documentary for Vice Information a couple of faculty in Chicago for college students with extreme emotional points.

Brent Renaud filming in Iraq in 2016. CBS Information / Omar Omar



White Home nationwide safety adviser Jake Sullivan known as experiences of Renaud’s demise “surprising and horrifying,” telling “Face the Nation” on Sunday that the U.S. and its allies would impose “acceptable penalties” towards Russia for the killing.

“I’ll simply say that that is half and parcel of what has been a brazen aggression on the a part of the Russians the place they’ve focused civilians, they’ve focused hospitals, they’ve focused locations of worship they usually have focused journalists,” Sullivan mentioned.