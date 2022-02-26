Amid Amari Cooper Questions, Simi Fehoko Reveals His Dallas Cowboys ‘New Role’

FRISCO – Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy not too long ago pulled apart rookie Simi Fehoko and supplied up a revelation which may be each a) a mirrored image of the abilities of the fifth-round All Pac-12 receiver at Stanford and b) a mirrored image of the doable coming void within the Dallas receivers room.
“Doubtlessly, this 12 months, you achieve somewhat bit extra weight and we will use you as extra like a hybrid tight end-receiver-type physique,” McCarthy instructed Fehoko this offseason.
Mentioned Fehoko: “I’ll have an even bigger function, I’d say, within the offense and in particular groups. … I’ve no downside … clearly gaining weight and enjoying at a better weight isn’t an issue.”
In 2021, Fehoko actually performed solely particular groups. However the Dallas scouting division specifically is a believer within the 6-3, 225-pound pass-catcher’s skill to win with pace and measurement. And McCarthy’s teaching workers? CeeDee Lamb is locked in. However in any other case, given the truth that the receivers room is loaded with questions – Amari Cooper’s contract is a matter and Michael Gallup, Ced Wilson and Malik Turner are all free brokers – Fehoko could also be referred to as upon simply due to salary-cap attrition.
It so occurs that Cooper, as Fehoko instructed 105.3 The Fan’s Nosebleed Seats, mentored the 25-year-old rookie upon his Dallas arrival.
“Coop is my man,” Fehoko stated, as transcribed by Cowboys Wire. “He was the primary one … as the highest man, to take me underneath his wing. … Clearly, it was superior for me to have him as a mentor, and clearly, I’ll proceed, hopefully, to have him as a mentor.”
Nicely, perhaps. Given the contractual circumstance, Cooper might not be right here. And Fehoko might discover himself pushed up the depth chart. As a large receiver. A “hybrid.” One thing.