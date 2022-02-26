Front Page

Amid Amari Cooper Questions, Simi Fehoko Reveals His Dallas Cowboys ‘New Role’

February 25, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments


FRISCO – Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy not too long ago pulled apart rookie Simi Fehoko and supplied up a revelation which may be each a) a mirrored image of the abilities of the fifth-round All Pac-12 receiver at Stanford and b) a mirrored image of the doable coming void within the Dallas receivers room.

“Doubtlessly, this 12 months, you achieve somewhat bit extra weight and we will use you as extra like a hybrid tight end-receiver-type physique,” McCarthy instructed Fehoko this offseason.

simi fehoko dc
simi
simi ro torso

Mentioned Fehoko: “I’ll have an even bigger function, I’d say, within the offense and in particular groups. … I’ve no downside … clearly gaining weight and enjoying at a better weight isn’t an issue.”



Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram