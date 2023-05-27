Amid lifeguard shortage, renewed focus on pool safety

Amidst a dire lifeguard shortage, there is a renewed emphasis on pool safety. News reports that with summer fast approaching, millions of children are expected to visit swimming pools across the United States. Yet, the American Lifeguard Association cautions that nearly half of the country’s 309,000 public pools may have to shut down or decrease their hours due to lack of lifeguards. Read on for more information from Carter Evans. Stay informed with breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting by enabling browser notifications.



