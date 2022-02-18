Amir Locke Funeral Photos: Minneapolis Mourns Latest Police Shooting Victim

Hundreds of community members in Minneapolis gathered together on Thursday to mourn the loss of 22-year-old Amir Locke at his funeral. One reporter from NeroTV captured an emotional moment from inside the Shiloh Temple International Ministries, where Locke’s service was held. The large crowd could be heard singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” as attendees stood to pay their respect to the fallen young man.
The Reverend Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy.
Minneapolis Police Killed Amir Locke, Now Residents Want Mayor Jacob Frey Investigated
Amir’s mother, Karen Wells, told those in attendance that Minneapolis police “executed” her son.
“How dare you? You’re not above the law,” she told crowd-goers, according to ABC 7.
As NewsOne previously reported, on Feb. 2, Locke was fatally shot by Minneapolis police after officials quietly entered his cousin’s home, where he was staying for a visit, and raided the apartment with a no-knock warrant. Locke, who was sleeping during the time of the incident, awoke and grabbed his gun out of fear that police were intruders. The Minneapolis Police Department claimed Locke pointed his gun “in the direction of officers,” but body camera footage showed that the gun was pointed toward the floor with “Locke’s index finger on the barrel rather than the trigger.” His family said he legally obtained the firearm that was in possession.
Amir’s Aunt, Linda Kay Tyler criticized Minneapolis police for how they handled the raid.
“You did have time to subdue him. You had time to assess the situation … but you didn’t,” she said during her emotional. “So you don’t need further training — you need to be fired. You ambushed my nephew, you took his life. And while he didn’t matter to you … he mattered to this whole family. He mattered to this community.”
Tyler continued on, demanding for officials to pass stricter legislation on no-knock warrants.
“Woe to those who refuse to pass legislation to ensure that we are not gathering at funerals like these, hashtagging our loved ones name and rallying behind my sister and my brother for the murder of their child,” she said, per CNN.
Following Amir’s tragic death, Minneapolis revealed that they were looking for Locke’s teenage cousin, who was named as a suspect connected to a homicide incident that occurred in St. Paul, Minnesota. Locke was not a person of interest in the warrant.
During the service, Sharpton vowed to help the Locke family on their mission for justice and to successfully ban the use of no-knock warrant searches from police protocol.
Federal Action On Police Reform Could Have Banned No-Knock Warrants And Saved Amir Locke's Life
Video Shows Trigger-Happy Minneapolis Cop 'Murder' Amir Locke As No-Knock Warrant Wakes Him From Sleep
1. Kokou Christopher Fiafonou
Source:Kossi Adayi
2. Alhaji M. Sow
Source:iOne Digital
4. Andra Murphy
NEWS ALERT: @AttorneyCrump has released a statement and been retained by the family of Andra Murphy, a Black man who was shot and killed by Bolivar police officers outside of the Hardeman County Justice Complex on the morning of Oct. 6. pic.twitter.com/YegHc56xhn
— Ben Crump Law, PLLC (@BenCrumpLaw) October 20, 2021
5. George Watson
6. Antwan Gilmore
This is 27 year old Antwan Gilmore. He was killed YESTERDAY by DC police. The cop found him asleep in his car, tapped on the window, and immediately fired multiple shots and killed him. pic.twitter.com/cYUgNuR47m
— Olayemi Olurin (@msolurin) August 27, 2021
9. Ryan LeRoux, 21
he was only 21 years old, he refused to leave a parking lot and they shot him 24 times. his name was ryan leroux, we need to get him justice. pic.twitter.com/0C63gketSS
— ezrawr (@irlquinn) July 21, 2021
10. Leneal Frazier, 40
Source:Getty
11. Demetrius Stanley, 31
Demetrius Stanley was murdered by plain clothes police officers two nights ago. They came in an unmarked van and were stalking the outside of Demetrius’ family home. He went outside to check and they shot him from inside their car. They never ID themselves. #ripmeech#blackpower pic.twitter.com/qYL1GHNsho
— B.L.A.C.K. Outreach (@blackoutreachsj) June 2, 2021
12. Ashton Pinke, 27
27-year old Ashton Pinke was shot-and-killed by Mesquite Police Department officers, today. Investigators report he charged with a “knife and a club” following a 911 hang-up call by a screaming woman. Family members question the report. Our full story airs on @FOX4 at 9/10. pic.twitter.com/SD2AAK76p3
— David Sentendrey (@DavidSFOX4) May 5, 2021
13. Andrew Brown, 42
BREAKING: The man fatally shot by a deputy today in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, was Andrew Brown.
Deputies were serving a search warrant when Brown was shot while driving away, witnesses say.
Neighbors say they heard anywhere from 6 to 8 shots. https://t.co/w7dyIQ5zdX
— WAVY TV 10 (@WAVY_News) April 21, 2021
14. Matthew Williams, 35
At 5 @wsbtv: the family of 35 year old Matthew Williams are demanding that body camera footage of his shooting death be released. Dekalb police shot & killed Williams at his home Monday. They say he lunged at officers with a knife. Family say he was running away from officers pic.twitter.com/Ky4ssoYTFp
— Justin Gray (@JustinGrayWSB) April 14, 2021
15. Daunte Wright, 20
Source:Twitter/@MeritLaw
16. Marvin D. Scott III, 26
Source:GoFundMe
17. Kurt Reinhold, 42
Source:Getty
18. McHale Rose, 19
JUSTICE FOR MCHALE ROSE!
Mchale was killed by 4 officers within hours of the killing of Dreasjon Reed. Because of this, his story has gotten clouded and we need awareness! Mchale was a personal friend of mine and the sweetest boy ever. He & his family deserve justice! pic.twitter.com/SutjQn4fjy
— Hustle House (@hustlehousellc) August 6, 2020
19. Xzavier Hill, 18
Xzavier Hill’s family deserves justice. Virginia laws do not require the VSP to release footage, nor to wear body cameras. He was 18, and his whole life was ahead of him.
NAACP: Justice For Xzavier – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/a30fgNP9mk via @Change
— melanie (@smellllanie) January 19, 2021
Source:Change.org
20. Frederick Cox, 18
Source:Facebook/Tenicka Shannon
21. Patrick Warren Sr.
Source:Patrick Warren Jr.
22. Carl Dorsey III, 39
Man shot to death in Police involved shooting in Newark is identified as 39 year old Carl Dorsey III. https://t.co/hdtmb6w0Il
— The Tornado News (@TheTornadoNews) January 6, 2021
23. Dolal Idd, 23
Source:GoFundMe
24. Andre’ Hill, 47
An attorney who has represented the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor says he is now working for the family of Andre’ Hill, the man killed by a Columbus police officer early Tuesday.https://t.co/9yXaqYKHfu
— NBC4 Columbus (@nbc4i) December 24, 2020
25. Joshua Feast
Joshua Feast was fatally shot in the BACK by La Marque PD officer Jose Santos as he was running away, posing no threat. Witnesses report Santos refused to render aid to Joshua after shooting him AND then kicked his body, already debilitated by the bullet. #JusticeForJoshuaFeast pic.twitter.com/zO46PCsGzO
— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) December 12, 2020
26. Maurice Gordon
Source:Mercury LLC
27. Casey Goodson Jr.
Source:Walton + Brown, LLP
28. Rodney Applewhite
Source:Ben Crump
32. Marcellis Stinnette, teen killed by police in Waukegan, Illinois
Source:Twitter
33. Jonathan Price
The Texas police officer who fatally shot Jonathan Price has been arrested and charged with murder. His bail has been set at 1 million dollars. I’m glad. RIP Jonathan, rest in power. pic.twitter.com/Mw5GMQX0Eb
— ~𝓣𝓮𝓷𝓪𝓬𝓲𝓸𝓾𝓼 𝓣𝓮𝓪𝓱~ (@TeahCartel) October 6, 2020
35. Daniel Prude
The killing of Daniel Prude by Rochester police officers is unacceptable, and we need real answers for why this happened and why it took so long to come out.
Trained medical professionals should respond to mental health crises, not armed officers. pic.twitter.com/EPhH9inn1x
— Jeremy Cooney (@JeremyCooneyROC) September 2, 2020
36. Damian Daniels
Yesterday in SA cops killed Sergeant Damian Lamar Daniels in front of his home. His family asked the Red Cross to get him to the VA.
He had a legal gun on his hip that he never removed. He didn’t want to go and he struggled when they tried to force him.
So they killed him. pic.twitter.com/q6U7OSXb6D
— Lee Merritt (@MerrittForTexas) August 27, 2020
37. Dijon Kizzee
This is #DijonKizzee, 29 yrs old and shot and killed by LA Sheriffs after being stopped for a bike violation. Cops handcuffed his lifeless body. While police investigations can drag on for months/years, cops have already claimed he ran away, and dropped clothes and a gun. #BLM pic.twitter.com/pM6mQfWLeQ
— Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) September 1, 2020
38. Trayford Pellerin
Source:GoFundMe
39. David McAtee
in an attempt to disperse crowds, #DavidMcAtee, a louisville bbq chef known for serving cops free meals, was shot and killed by the police last night. he was unarmed. not only were the officers’ bodycams off, but they also left his body on the street for 12 hours.
say his name. pic.twitter.com/kqOPku8iuQ
— adaliah 🇹🇬 (@adxlls) June 2, 2020
40. Natosha “Tony” McDade
43. Finan H. Berhe
Montgomery County Police Tweet Video Of Cop Shooting Finan H. Berhe In Maryland https://t.co/HzNV24ZpZB
— The Bishop Speaks (@JMcCorrySpeaks) May 9, 2020
44. Sean Reed
Source:Twitter
45. Steven Demarco Taylor
Source:S. Lee Merritt
46. Ariane McCree
Source:The Herald/YouTube
48. Miles Hall
Source:KRON4
49. Darius Tarver
Source:S. Lee Merritt
50. William Green
They murdered my cousin. How do you have someone in handcuffs and in a seat belt and shoot them multilpe times.All cops aren’t bad but those were. I will fight with the last breath in me for justice. William Green was a family man, a working man. Funny. Loving. Love and miss you. pic.twitter.com/PhM3a6C7uj
— Liv 👸🏾 (@liv__03) January 28, 2020
51. Samuel David Mallard, 19
This is a 2019 mugshot of the murder suspect Cobb police shot & killed today. Samuel Mallard, 19, was previously arrested for impersonating officers a half dozen times. In the 2020 case, the GBI says he’s involved in a murder/robbery. CCPD says there are other suspects. @wsbtv https://t.co/7EfuVQLmNB pic.twitter.com/ttWg5HjFkj
— Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) January 17, 2020
52. Kwame “KK” Jones, 17
Source:facebook
55. Anthony Hill, 26
Former Officer Robert Olsen killed Anthony Hill over four years ago and was finally convicted (not of murder). Will get get the Amber Guyger treatment? #AnthonyHillhttps://t.co/HZVf3tOEOL
— NewsOne (@newsone) October 25, 2019
56. De’Von Bailey, 19
57. Eric Logan, 54
BREAKING NEWS OUT OF SOUTH BEND:
Two lawyers representing the estate of 54-year-old Eric Logan, who was shot and killed by a South Bend police officer, have sued that officer, Sgt. Ryan O’Neill and Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
The suit was filed in federal court today.
(READ THREAD) pic.twitter.com/frOpKFQIAV
— Joshua Short (@JoshuaShortTV) June 27, 2019
59. Gregory Hill Jr., 30
Gregory Hill, Jr. – the family of Greg Hill grants permission to use these photos to honor Greg or tell his story. pic.twitter.com/uhn1RbEQBv
— John M. Phillips (@JohnPhillips) June 1, 2018
60. JaQuavion Slaton, 20
This is Jaquavion Slaton, the 20-year-old who was was shot & killed by Fort Worth Police on Sunday. Community demanding release of body camera video, but FWPD hasn’t said when/if that will happen. #WFAA pic.twitter.com/iakQyWrRCl
— Teresa Woodard (@twoodard8) June 10, 2019
61. Ryan Twyman, 24
62. Brandon Webber, 20
When they see us, they kill us…
Brandon Webber, father of 3, shot by U. S. Marshalls 16-20 times in Memphis.
No one deserves to be shot and killed like this.
I could say so much but I’m really at a loss for words. pic.twitter.com/9EFhUplHDw
— Jeneisha C. Harris (@JeneishaCHarris) June 13, 2019
63. Jimmy Atchison, 21
64. Willie McCoy, 20
One of six officers who fired at Willie McCoy had killed unarmed man in 2018 || Via: Guardian https://t.co/CjrSIa8r1Z
— SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) February 23, 2019
65. Emantic “EJ” Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., 21
67. Jemel Roberson, 26
Security guard Jemel Roberson was holding down a shooting suspect when police burst in and shot Roberson instead. pic.twitter.com/zNsYvQMRg8
— HuffPost (@HuffPost) November 14, 2018
70. Antwon Rose Jr., 17
71. Robert Lawrence White, 41
72. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24
73. Ramarley Graham, 18
74. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31
75. Trayvon Martin, 17
76. Wendell Allen, 20
77. Kendrec McDade, 19
78. Larry Jackson Jr., 32
79. Jonathan Ferrell, 24
80. Jordan Baker, 26
81. Victor White lll, 22
82. Dontre Hamilton, 31
83. Eric Garner, 43
84. John Crawford lll, 22
85. Michael Brown, 18
86. Ezell Ford, 25
87. Dante Parker, 36
88. Kajieme Powell, 25
89. Laquan McDonald, 17
90. Akai Gurley, 28
91. Tamir Rice, 12
92. Rumain Brisbon, 34
93. Jerame Reid, 36
94. Charly Keunang, 43
95. Tony Robinson, 19
96. Walter Scott, 50
97. Freddie Gray, 25
98. Brendon Glenn, 29
99. Samuel DuBose, 43
100. Christian Taylor, 19
101. Jamar Clark, 24
102. Mario Woods, 26
103. Quintonio LeGrier, 19
104. Gregory Gunn, 58
105. Akiel Denkins, 24
106. Alton Sterling, 37
107. Philando Castile, 32
108. Terrence Sterling, 31
109. Terence Crutcher, 40
110. Keith Lamont Scott, 43
111. Alfred Olango, 38
112. Jordan Edwards, 15
114. Danny Ray Thomas, 34
116. Patrick Harmon, 50
Patrick Harmon was shot and killed by police in Salt Lake City, Utah. The district attorney says the shooting was “legally justified.” pic.twitter.com/zYBOwlTzRb
— NBC News (@NBCNews) October 7, 2017
118. Maurice Granton, 24
Dash cam footage of police killing Maurice Granton Jr. has been released. His family says it proves that he was unarmed pic.twitter.com/YLAM7my1ny
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 26, 2018
119. Julius Johnson, 23
120. Jamee Johnson, 22
Source:S. Lee Merritt
121. Michael Dean, 28
Source:S. Lee Merritt
