Amir Locke Funeral Photos: Minneapolis Mourns Latest Police Shooting Victim

Hundreds of community members in Minneapolis gathered together on Thursday to mourn the loss of 22-year-old Amir Locke at his funeral. One reporter from NeroTV captured an emotional moment from inside the Shiloh Temple International Ministries, where Locke’s service was held. The large crowd could be heard singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” as attendees stood to pay their respect to the fallen young man.

The Reverend Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy.

Amir’s mother, Karen Wells, told those in attendance that Minneapolis police “executed” her son.

“How dare you? You’re not above the law,” she told crowd-goers, according to ABC 7.

As NewsOne previously reported, on Feb. 2, Locke was fatally shot by Minneapolis police after officials quietly entered his cousin’s home, where he was staying for a visit, and raided the apartment with a no-knock warrant. Locke, who was sleeping during the time of the incident, awoke and grabbed his gun out of fear that police were intruders. The Minneapolis Police Department claimed Locke pointed his gun “in the direction of officers,” but body camera footage showed that the gun was pointed toward the floor with “Locke’s index finger on the barrel rather than the trigger.” His family said he legally obtained the firearm that was in possession.

Amir’s Aunt, Linda Kay Tyler criticized Minneapolis police for how they handled the raid.

“You did have time to subdue him. You had time to assess the situation … but you didn’t,” she said during her emotional. “So you don’t need further training — you need to be fired. You ambushed my nephew, you took his life. And while he didn’t matter to you … he mattered to this whole family. He mattered to this community.”

Tyler continued on, demanding for officials to pass stricter legislation on no-knock warrants.