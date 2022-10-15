Amtrak rail service returns in Florida following Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – Amtrak’s passenger trains between Miami and New York are going again in service two weeks after Hurricane Ian.

Amtrak stated its Silver Star in a single day trains are resuming service Friday and Saturday. The Silver Meteor trains will resume service on Saturday and Sunday.

The two trains make stops at 17 locations throughout Florida in complete, together with Orlando and Winter Park.

The Silver Star service was suspended in a lot of the state throughout Hurricane Ian due to observe circumstances. The host railroad has since repaired the observe and allowed service to renew.

Meanwhile, the Silver Meteor has been suspended since January as COVID-19 disrupted Amtrak assets. The service was presupposed to resume Oct. 3, however it was postponed due to Hurricane Ian.

The announcement Friday follows news that Central Florida commuter rail SunRail was returning to full service Monday after harm to the railroad tracks from Ian shut down service in Kissimmee and Poinciana.

