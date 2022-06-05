An Afghan family reunion years in the making

Six years in the past correspondent Steve Hartman first met Baset Azizi, a musician from Afghanistan, who fled to the U.S. as a teen. Since then, Azizi has interned on Capitol Hill, and graduated from faculty with honors. All that point, his household was again in Afghanistan, till they fled following the autumn of Kabul. Lastly, just some weeks in the past, Azizi’s household arrived within the U.S. for an emotional reunion.