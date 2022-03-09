An electric vehicle is one way to save big as gas prices rise. These issues limit who can benefit







With gas prices rising and no clear idea on when they may stabilize, many people in the U.S. are searching for ways to save on commuting. According to Dr. Joshua Rhodes, an energy researcher at the University of Texas in Austin, a gas-powered vehicle is currently five times more expensive to run than an EV. Those numbers may be enough for someone who had been considering switching to an electric vehicle in the past to make that switch sooner rather than later. But of course, that change involves a major up-front investment and there are other obstacles to owning and consistently running an EV. One of those challenges is having reliable access to fast charging systems.Installing a home charger is one option. But that incurs additional costs. Still, demand for home charging methods will eventually increase as states around the country, like California, New York and Massachusetts, move closer to their goal of ending the sale of new gas-powered cars. Enphase Energy, which operates a charging station production facility in California, says that meeting this demand is going to take a collective approach.”If me, my neighbor and my neighbor’s neighbor, we all get electric cars…and each one of us at some point, there’s gonna be two electric cars per home, we need to find a way to charge them with clean energy,” says Enphase Energy CPO Raghu Belur. “We need to be able to charge them whenever we choose to charge them, and we need to be able to do it economically.”But of course, a lot of homes and apartment units simply can’t install a home charging unit. So if electric vehicles are going to be seen as a long-term solution to achieving energy independence, there is a lot of work that still needs to be done to make the technology affordable and accessible. “This isn’t going to happen overnight,” Rhodes said. “It’s going to happen over time. and as that demand evolves so will the grid evolve with it.”

With gas prices rising and no clear idea on when they may stabilize, many people in the U.S. are searching for ways to save on commuting. According to Dr. Joshua Rhodes, an energy researcher at the University of Texas in Austin, a gas-powered vehicle is currently five times more expensive to run than an EV. This content is imported from Twitter.

You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Driving an EV is now about 5 times cheaper per mile than driving a gasoline car. — Joshua D. Rhodes (@joshdr83) March 8, 2022 Those numbers may be enough for someone who had been considering switching to an electric vehicle in the past to make that switch sooner rather than later. But of course, that change involves a major up-front investment and there are other obstacles to owning and consistently running an EV. One of those challenges is having reliable access to fast charging systems. Installing a home charger is one option. But that incurs additional costs. Still, demand for home charging methods will eventually increase as states around the country, like California, New York and Massachusetts, move closer to their goal of ending the sale of new gas-powered cars. Enphase Energy, which operates a charging station production facility in California, says that meeting this demand is going to take a collective approach. “If me, my neighbor and my neighbor’s neighbor, we all get electric cars…and each one of us at some point, there’s gonna be two electric cars per home, we need to find a way to charge them with clean energy,” says Enphase Energy CPO Raghu Belur. “We need to be able to charge them whenever we choose to charge them, and we need to be able to do it economically.” But of course, a lot of homes and apartment units simply can’t install a home charging unit. So if electric vehicles are going to be seen as a long-term solution to achieving energy independence, there is a lot of work that still needs to be done to make the technology affordable and accessible. “This isn’t going to happen overnight,” Rhodes said. “It’s going to happen over time. and as that demand evolves so will the grid evolve with it.”









Source link