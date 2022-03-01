An Everman police officer died from COVID-19; then his family learned how much he meant to the town

Oftentimes when grocery shopping, Anita Arango would look into the basket to find piles of junk food. Alex, her husband of nearly 44 years, would grin, saying the chips and candies were for the grandkids.

“My babies gotta have some sweet stuff when they come over,” he’d say.

He was so committed to ensuring his grandchildren had enough fun snacks when they came to visit that he bought a deep freezer and another refrigerator. Nothing mattered more to him than making sure the people he loved were happy, Anita said.

Regardless of what cap he was wearing – grandfather, father, husband or police officer – Alex, 60, was a giver. When he was exposed to COVID-19 while on the job in September 2020, he took extra precautions to keep his wife safe from the virus, shedding his clothes at the door and sprinting to the shower to avoid contamination.

Over the span of a few weeks, Alex’s condition deteriorated until he died from complications of COVID on Oct. 22, 2020. His family wanted nothing more than to give him the same amount of love and support he’s always given them.

But COVID protocols prevented them from saying goodbye. Alex died in the hospital without his favorite people in the world at his side.

“I think that one thing that still kills me is knowing that I didn’t get to say goodbye,” Anita said. “That is just something that tears at me, that I didn’t get to tell him that it was OK. That I would be OK.”

Little acts of Alex

“Work now, play later.” That was the mantra Alex drilled into his kids’ heads growing up, his daughters Jennifer Garcia and Annette Arango said.

Alex heeded his own advice, working long hours as a police officer for Everman, Texas, a small town outside of Fort Worth.

But Alex had a knack for making even the most mundane activities fun. He befriended many of the citizens of Everman, including a young boy who loved the lights on his patrol car.

“We had a function in Everman, and this lady came up to us and said that my dad would always stop by the house because her son liked to see the police lights,” said Alex’s son, Alex Arango, Jr.

“The day my dad passed away, that little boy was just heartbroken. He’d say ‘Where’s my friend Alex?’ He even had a little shirt made with my dad’s picture on it and stuff like that,” Alex Jr. said. “Even little kids were crying for my dad.”

Anita Arango (center in leopard print jacket), wife of Alex Arango, an officer with the Everman Police Department who passed away from COVID-19 on October 2020, and family pose for a photo at her home on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Fort Worth, TX. (Juan Figueroa / Staff Photographer)

Every time Alex’s family meets one of his colleagues or friends from Everman, they learn new stories about what Alex was like on the job. He was known to offer rides to people walking during the sweltering Texas summers, or to help families pay for groceries when they were struggling financially.

Even though they didn’t hear about many of the small acts of kindness Alex completed until after his death, his family wasn’t surprised. He loved the people of Everman like they were his own family, Alex Jr. said.

“He wasn’t a bragger, he wasn’t a show-off. He was just a straight up helping man,” he said. “He didn’t have to be recognized, he didn’t have to be applauded. It’s just stuff he did out of his heart.”

Crying at QT

Continuing life without Alex has been incredibly painful for the Arango family. A year after his death, Anita was diagnosed with breast cancer.

The surgery to remove her cancer was successful, Anita said, but going under the knife without Alex’s comforting presence made the treatment all the more scary.

(From left) Annette Arango, Alex Arango Jr, and Jenny Garcia pose with mom, Anita Arango (center) and a photo of their late father, Alex Arango, an officer with the Everman Police Department who passed away from COVID-19 on October 2020, at her home on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Fort Worth, TX. (Juan Figueroa / Staff Photographer)

And while big moments are hard to experience without their patriarch, the Arangos said it’s the little moments that often catch them off guard. Sometimes, moments as simple as seeing a bag of potato chips can trigger a wave of grief.

“I went into a QT, which he loved, and I saw a bag of Lay’s potato chips,” Jennifer said. “All I could remember was when he would go to my house and ask, ‘What do you have to munch on? You got some chips?’ And I just lost it in the middle of QT.”

Some days are good, Jennifer said, and memories of her father bring a smile to her face.

“But then there’s days that we just break. There are certain restaurants I refuse to go to, certain songs I won’t listen to because they’re still too hard,” she said. “We just take it day by day.”

Staff researcher Naomi Kaskela contributed to this report.