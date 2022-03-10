An Iowa Couple survived tornado sheltering in vehicle





COUPLE WAS IN WHEN THE TORDONA HIT. AND IT’S PRETTY REMARKABLE THEY WERE NOT HT. JACOB SCOTT AND HIS FIANCEE, JENNIFER MARSH, PULLED TO THE SHOULDER NEAR HIGHWAYS 5 AND 65. THEY HAD NO TIME TO GET TO SHELTER AS THE TORNADO CHARGED RIGHT AT TM.HE >> ALL OF A SUDDEN, THE TREES, IT GETS TO THE TREES AND I’M LIKE, OH NO WE’RE IN TROUBLE. SO, WE’RE TRYING TO FIGURE OUT ATWH TO DO, AND BY THE TIME WE HAD IT FIGURED OUT, IT WASO T US. REPORTER: SCOTT RECREATES WHAT THE MOMENT WAS LIKE WHEN THEY DIDN’T KNOW IF THEY’D MAKE IT. >> AT THAT POINT, I’M SETTING MY PHONE DOWN, GRABBING HER TO PUT HER INTO MY CHEST, AND TRYING TO COVER MY FACE INTO HER SHOULDERS. SOME WAY, SOME HOW, JUST SO WE COULD BE SOMEWHAT PROTECD. REPORT:ER IOWA STATE PATROL SGT. ALEX DINKLA SA TYSHE IDEAL SITUATION IS TO FIND A SHELTER. BUT THIS COUPLE DID WHAT DRIVERS SHOU WLDITH NO OTHER OPTIO.NS >> IF YOU ARE CAUGHT UP INT, I MAKE SURE THAT YOU HAVE YOUR SEAT BELT ON. JUST LIKE A BAD TRAFFIC CRASH, BUCKLE THAT SEAT BELT, BE SECURE IN YOUR VEHICLE, AND IF YOU HAVE A BLANKET OR SOME OTHER OBJECT IN YOUR VEHICLE,OVER CP. U COVER YOUR HEAD, AND GET AS LOW IN THAT VEHICLE, GET AWAY FROM THE WINDOWS THAT MIGHT SHATTER IN A TORNA.DO REPORTER: ALMOST ALL THE WINDOWS ON THE MITSUBISHI SHATTERED, BUT THE COUPLE WAS NOT HURT. >> SOMETHING WENT THROUGH THIS WINDOW. WE D’ONT KNOW WHAT. A LOG OR SOMETHING WENT THROUGH BOTH OF THESE BACK DOO. AND WHATEVER HIT HER FENDEUPR HERE ON HER SIDE SHATTERED HER WINDOW. REPORTER: THE TWO MADE IT BACK TO THEIR HOME IN NEW MARKET AND HAVE ALREADY BOUGHT A NEWAR. C BUT THE MEMORIES FROM THE TERROR IN THEIR LAST ONE WILL STAY WITH THEM. >> IT’S NOT SOMETHING I WANT TO GO THROUGH AGAIN. I CAN TELL YOU THA ANDREW: THE COUPLE HAD BEEN IN CENTRAL IOWA TO PICKP UITEMS FOR THEIR WEDDING LATER IN THE

'Not one thing I wish to undergo once more': Couple survived twister sheltering in car The 2 pulled to the shoulder of Freeway 5 because the twister approached. The twister blew out nearly all of the home windows. Up to date: 4:33 AM CST Mar 10, 2022 A pair in Central Iowa that went to select up objects for his or her wedding ceremony ended up within the path of a twister Saturday, they usually have been pressured to trip out the storm of their car. A video recording exhibits the storm approaching because the couple pulled over alongside Freeway 5. "The worst attainable issues ran by my head," mentioned Jacob Scott. "And I am like, 'Oh no. We're in bother.' So, we're making an attempt to determine what to do, and by the point we had it discovered, it was to us."The twister blew out nearly all of the car's home windows, however the couple was not damage. "If you're caught up in it, just be sure you have your seat belt on," mentioned Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla. "Buckle that seat belt, be safe in your car, and you probably have a blanket or another object in your car, cowl up," he mentioned. "Cowl your head, and get away from the home windows that may shatter in a twister."The couple returned the identical evening to their dwelling in New Market, they usually have already got a brand new car. "It is not one thing I wish to undergo once more," Scott mentioned. "I can let you know that."





