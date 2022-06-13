Florida

Analysis of Day 2 of the House Jan. 6 committee hearings

June 13, 2022
Esther Dean


The House committee investigating Jan. 6 heard taped testimony Monday from former Attorney General BIll Barr, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien and others who said the former president knew there was no evidence to support his claims of election fraud. “CBS Evening News” anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell discusses the key takeaways with a panel of CBS News correspondents and analysts.

