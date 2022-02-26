Analytics say the Cowboys had the NFL’s best offensive line — the unit’s last 12 games say otherwise

According to Pro Football Focus’ rankings, the Dallas Cowboys have the NFL’s best offensive line.

Huh?

At one level, early in the 2021 season, which may’ve been true.

However, there’s no method the unit we noticed battle persistently at the finish of the season towards opponents not in the NFC East could possibly be thought-about anyplace near the NFL’s high offensive line.

You’ll be able to’t have the NFL’s high offensive line once you common 100.eight yards dashing per recreation with a 4.zero common per carry, whereas producing fewer than 100 yards in six of your last 12 games.

Or, should you common simply 21.three factors in your last 9 games (should you don’t embrace the 150 factors they scored in wins over Atlanta, Washington and Philadelphia’s junior varsity workforce in the ultimate regular-season recreation).

Or, in case your middle and left guard every led the NFL in penalties and your two proper tackles mixed for 18.

The Cowboys’ offensive line dedicated 55 penalties — three per recreation — and solely three had been declined.

No method the Cowboys had the best offensive line.

Gamers commit penalties for 2 causes: They’re not adequate, or they’re damage.

In the playoffs, the place the best offensive line ought to shine, Dallas rushed for 77 yards and three.7 yards per carry. They gained simply 307 yards and averaged 4.zero per play, whereas yielding 5 sacks.

Embarrassing.

Individually, PFF.com makes the case for Tyron Smith and Zack Martin being elite gamers and La’el Collins being good.

They classify Connor Williams as common and middle Tyler Biadasz as the unit’s weakest hyperlink, although “improved.”

None of that actually issues, if collectively they struggled to excel in the last 12 games.

That’s a pattern measurement method too massive to disregard.

Jean-Jacques Taylor, a former SportsDay columnist, is the host of JaM Session Podcast which will be heard Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

