Anderson Cooper interviews one of his journalism role models





Anderson Cooper, the preferred 60 Minutes correspondent, lately interviewed his journalism role type, James Nachtwey, on CBS News. During the interview, Cooper expressed his admiration for the seasoned photojournalist, pronouncing, “Without a doubt, you have been the person who made me interested in wanting to do this line of work.”

As a famend photojournalist, Nachtwey has won prominence for his compelling and regularly heart-wrenching pictures of war-torn areas and social injustices all over the world. Throughout his profession, Nachtwey has been a supply of inspiration to many aspiring reporters, together with Cooper.

In the interview, Cooper was once prepared to discover Nachtwey’s technique to his craft and the affect that his paintings has had at the global. The dialog was once an enchanting perception into the arena of high-stakes journalism and the tough tales that may be instructed via compelling pictures.

