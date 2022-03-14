Andis Company Debuts its First Collaboration with Compton Cowboys

Andis® Company, the main barbering, styling and animal grooming instruments model devoted to empowering customers to create their method, is happy to announce the launch of its Creator Sequence.
This Andis Creator Series highlights model partnerships with creators that use Andis instruments as a automobile to assist drive, encourage and create new alternatives for a extra purposeful tomorrow. The sequence debut focuses on the Compton Cowboys — a collective of lifelong associates on a mission to each uplift their group by way of mentoring youth within the Los Angeles space metropolis of Compton, Calif. and spotlight the wealthy legacy of African People in equine and western tradition.
“Partnering with the Compton Cowboys encapsulates all that we stand for at Andis,” mentioned Angie Vlasaty Peterson, the corporate’s vp of selling.
“We’re thrilled to spotlight Randy Savvy and his crew in our first installment of our Andis Creator Sequence as a result of they embody every part Andis believes in; household, creativity, group and, after all, a love for grooming. By means of our partnership we wish to show how creativity and artistic expression can make the world a greater place and in addition encourage and encourage others to create their method.”
Straight out of Richland Farms, the Compton Cowboys are blazing a brand new path, reestablishing horseback driving and animal husbandry in its place path. As they are saying, “Streets raised us. Horses Saved us.”
The Compton Cowboys get youngsters into nature, train them how you can deal with the horses, the land and themselves, in response to a press release.
“You’ll be able to inform quite a bit about an individual by how their horse is. We attempt to verify the horses are matching our aesthetic so far as being recent. We love how Andis works for us and the outcomes we get,” mentioned Randy Savvy, Compton Cowboys co-founder.
“You look good, you’re feeling good, you play good. Our type has positively positively affected our group in a really impactful method. The truth that we embrace our Compton-ness in our cowboy method, it conjures up town and conjures up the youth and the group members to be like, ‘Man, I’m proud to be from Compton.’”