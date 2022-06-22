Andrew Gillum faces federal charges over conspiracy, wire fraud

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Andrew Gillum, the 2018 Democratic nominee for Florida governor, is going through 21 federal charges associated to a scheme to hunt donations and funnel a portion of them again to him by means of third events, the U.S. legal professional’s workplace introduced Wednesday.

Gillum, 42, and co-defendant Janet Lettman-Hicks, 53, face 19 counts of wire fraud. Gillum can also be charged with making false statements to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Gillum mentioned in an announcement:

“I have spent the last 20 years of my life in public service and continue to fight for the people. Every campaign I’ve run has been done with integrity. Make no mistake that this case is not legal, it is political. Throughout my career, I have always stood up for the people of Florida and have spoken truth to power. There’s been a target on my back ever since I was the mayor of Tallahassee.” Andrew Gillum

The U.S. legal professional’s workplace mentioned the pair “conspired to commit wire fraud, by unlawfully soliciting and obtaining funds from various entities and individuals through false and fraudulent promises and representations that the funds would be used for a legitimate purpose.”

Lettman-Hicks then used her firm to fraudulently give cash to Gillum disguised as payroll funds, the workplace mentioned in a press launch.

Gillum’s preliminary look is scheduled for two p.m. Wednesday.

The most sentences for every cost are as follows:

Five years: Making False Statements

20 years: Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud

20 years: Wire Fraud

An legal professional representing Gillum supplied the next assertion:

“The government got it wrong today. The evidence in this case is clear and will show that Mr. Gillum is innocent of all charges. We look forward to putting this case to rest and giving Andrew and his family peace of mind once and for all.”

It’s the newest hassle for Gillum, who narrowly misplaced to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in a race that required a recount.

Gillum served as mayor of Tallahassee earlier than operating for governor.

In March 2020, Gillum was discovered intoxicated and unconscious in a resort room with two males, together with one who works as a male escort. Two days later he entered a rehabilitation middle, and later did a tv interview and mentioned he is bisexual.