Andrew Gillum, former Democratic nominee for Florida governor, acquitted of lying to FBI – New York Daily News

Andrew Gillum, the former mayor of Tallahassee who narrowly misplaced the 2018 gubernatorial election to Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida, was once acquitted of lying to the FBI on Thursday. Gillum, as soon as a emerging famous person within the Democratic Party, was once discovered no longer in charge of lying to undercover FBI brokers in 2017, however the 12-member jury was once not able to succeed in a verdict on 17 different fees comparable to unlawful political contributions.

The 43-year-old former flesh presser was once accused of receiving $57,000 in donations that have been funneled secretly thru a political adviser’s corporate to his financial institution accounts. The adviser, Sharon Lettman-Hick, CEO of the National Black Justice Coalition and a former government of the People for the American Way Foundation, a modern advocacy crew, ran for a Florida House seat in 2022 however suspended her marketing campaign in June of that 12 months after a federal grand jury indicted her and Gillum on fees of cord fraud, conspiracy to dedicate mail fraud, and making false statements.

Prosecutors have introduced they are going to retry Gillum and Lettman-Hick on the ones fees.

Andrew Gillum (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Gillum was once acquitted of lying to FBI brokers who posed as builders and paid for a commute to New York City for him and his brother in 2016. He was once alleged to have lied about his interactions with the brokers, claiming that his brother had paid for tickets to “Hamilton,” and denying that he had gained anything else from the undercover brokers.

Outside the courthouse, Gillum stated that the prosecutors had “quite literally tried to take everything from us” however had no longer succeeded. “The beauty is in our system; the powers that be don’t always get to decide. Everyday people like you and me sometimes get our swing at the ball,” he stated. He additionally expressed thank you to his spouse, legal professionals, and pastor for their reinforce.

Gillum, a father of 3, publicly published that he’s bisexual in September 2020 all the way through an interview with Tamron Hall. This revelation happened 5 months after he was once discovered “inebriated” and “vomiting” in a resort in Miami Beach. The incident concerned a reported homosexual male escort and 3 luggage of crystal meth discovered within the room via the police. Gillum has denied the use of the drug.

