Andy Murray through to Surbiton Trophy semi-finals after straight-sets win over Brandon Nakashima | Tennis News







Andy Murray continued Wimbledon preparations with one other win

Andy Murray is thru to the Surbiton Trophy semi-finals after a straight units win over American Brandon Nakashima.

The three-time Grand Slam winner dispatched the 20-year-old American 6-Four 7-6 (7/1), to increase his unblemished file on the Surbiton Trophy.

Murray eased previous Nakashima with valuable few issues, with the 35-year-old inching ever nearer to a primary singles title on grass in six years.

“The circumstances have been tough, it was a bit blustery,” stated Murray on court docket straight after victory. “And there was some old-school grass-court tennis out right here.

“I take pleasure in it right here, however it’s totally different to Wimbledon and Queen’s, by way of the way in which the court docket performs. It is rather a lot faster right here and there is not many alternatives to interrupt serve.

“I needed to keep robust on the finish of the second set.”

Fifth seed Nakashima turned the most recent opponent to fall to Murray this week with out taking a set off the embellished British participant.

Murray has opted to characteristic at Surbiton with a purpose to sharpen up his grass-court sport forward of one other assault at Wimbledon.

The Scot’s harm battles of the previous couple of years proceed to take a toll, however Murray is decided to reach at SW19 in high kind and form within the coming weeks.

Murray had few issues in dismissing Nakashima, so as to add to victories over Gijs Brouwer and Jurij Rodionov in Surrey this week.