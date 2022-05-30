Andy Murray: Two-time Wimbledon champion makes strong start at Surbiton Trophy | Tennis News







Andy Murray made a robust begin on the Surbiton Trophy

Andy Murray has made a robust begin in his first grass-court match of the season, defeating Jurij Rodionov 6-2 6-1 within the first spherical of the Surbiton Trophy.

In Murray’s first go to to Surbiton since 2004, the highest seed got here by in flying colors towards Austria’s Rodionov.

It was the 35-year-old’s first match on grass since his All England Membership exit to Denis Shapovalov final July and whereas final summer season he was solely capable of play 5 matches on the floor, the Surbiton Trophy is ready to be one in all three tournaments he performs in forward of this yr’s journey to Wimbledon.

The double Wimbledon champion had performed within the ATP Challenger Tour occasion again in 2004 however so much has occurred within the ensuing 18 years

A two-hour delay to proceedings occurred as a consequence of rain however when the sunshine bathe eased off, the group have been handled to some classic Murray tennis with an array of winners, drop pictures and trademark ‘come on’ shouts in 58 minutes of play.

He had elected to skip the French Open to start his preparations for Wimbledon early and obtained a rousing reception from these contained in the 604-seater Centre Court docket.

It didn’t take lengthy for the Scot to make his mark with an ace first up and Murray was capable of break Rodionov within the fourth recreation following an outstanding backhand crosscourt winner.

In his first match in virtually 4 weeks, the three-time Grand Slam winner confirmed no indicators of rustiness and clinched a second break quickly after to wrap up the primary set in 28 minutes.

With Chelsea midfielder and tennis fan Ruben Loftus-Cheek amongst these in attendance, Murray’s confidence on the grass confirmed firstly of the second set with a wonderful lob securing a break early on.

Rodionov, who has already received two Challenger occasions this yr, did play his half in an entertaining first-round tie with a handful of spectacular winners himself.

An necessary maintain by Murray within the fifth recreation from deuce maintained his benefit and with the heavens able to open once more, an important second break went the way in which of the highest seed.

It allowed the Briton to serve for the match which he duly did to start his newest season on grass in usually emphatic trend.

