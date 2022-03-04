Andy Serkis Talks ‘The Batman,’ Putting His Unique Spin On Alfred & More

The Batman is BACK

Everyone will soon be buzzing over ‘The Batman‘ which might be the BEST Batman movie ever made–no, seriously. It’s that good, and worthy of Oscar buzz for its masterful depiction of the dark knight at the very beginning of his crime-fighting career.

Fueled by relentless direction, gorgeously gritty cinematography, and a spectacular score, ‘The Batman’ soars in every possible way with impressive performances from the entire cast including iconic actor/director Andy Serkis who plays a tougher version of Bruce Wayne’s trusty butler Alfred.

“There have been many interpretations of Alfred, but we focused on the untold emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce,” he said ahead of the film’s release. “Alfred has a sense of survivor’s guilt, because he was Thomas and Martha Wayne’s bodyguard and he feels deeply responsible for their deaths. He is—was—a military man, who we surmised may have worked in MI5 or MI6 and gone on to work as a personal bodyguard to the Wayne household. He’s very fastidious and ordered and on top of things, a man who prides himself on keeping things together and doing an extraordinary job. There’s an almost Victorian sensibility about him in respect to defending the honor of your employer. “But there’s a lot of unsaid tension between Alfred and Bruce,” continues Serkis. “And if Alfred was expected to become his surrogate parent, well… Alfred is not built that way, he’s just not able to connect in an emotional way. So, there’s a brooding tension between them and the only thing Alfred could do to alleviate that and to connect in some way was to teach Bruce things he learned in the army: how to fight, how to decode messages, things like that.”

We caught up with the legendary who talked the soon-to-be blockbuster, putting his unique spin on Alfred, comic book movies deserving to win Oscars, and more in our interview you can watch below:

‘The Batman’ is now in theaters everywhere!