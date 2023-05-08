Angel Reese, LSU women’s basketball team will visit White House on same day as UConn men’s team

The LSU women’s basketball team is ready to formally visit the White House on May 26, following their historical win of LSU’s first ever basketball nationwide name in April underneath head trainer Kim Mulkey. The team will change into the fourth LSU athletic team to have a good time their nationwide championship on the White House after the soccer and baseball groups, as neatly as the observe and box program, who’ve additionally visited. Angel Reese and her teammates will meet with President Joe Biden.

There was once some controversy following the team’s victory, as First Lady Jill Biden first of all prompt inviting each LSU and runner-up Iowa to the White House. Reese referred to as this recommendation a “joke”, which resulted in Jill Biden’s press secretary temporarily retracting the feedback. LSU later showed that the team would in reality visit the White House, regardless of the preliminary false impression. There was once additionally some wondering as as to if Reese would accompany her teammates, alternatively, Reese showed that she would sign up for her team on the visit.

“I’m a team player,” Reese stated. “I’m gonna do what’s best for the team. I’m the captain, so I’m gonna go.”

Reese admitted that the team was once first of all harm by way of Jill Biden’s recommendation that Iowa will have to additionally get a call for participation to the White House, alternatively, the team selected to not go up this kind of uncommon and precious alternative that they’ll by no means get once more. The UConn men’s basketball team, who just lately received their 5th nationwide name in program historical past, will additionally visit the White House on May 26.