Angela Simmons Reveals Plans To Freeze Her Eggs On “Growing Up Hip Hop”

Do you see Angela Simmons as a one and done kinda mom or nah?

Happy Hump Day y’all! A brand new episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop” is just a day away and we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure. In Thursday’s episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop,” Angela Simmons tells her brother JoJo and sister Vanessa about her plans to freeze her eggs, in part because her son SJ has been asking her for more siblings, but she has no prospects for her next relationship. JoJo questions whether Angela REALLY wants more kids, noting that she seems like a one kid kind of person. Meanwhile Angela pleads for her siblings to help her find a romantic partner and they both are adamantly against fixing her up after previous failed attempts cost THEM friendships!

Check out the clip below:

Kudos to Angela for making the smart decision to keep her childbearing options as open as possible. Why do you think she’s been unlucky with love? Do you think maybe she’s too picky or high maintenance? Or do you think her fame has been to her detriment? We can think of a lot of celebs who’ve expressed interest in her but she didn’t seem to give anyone but Bow Wow or Romeo the time of day.

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Between Covid, financial issues, a rainstorm and Pep not being invited, Tee Tee and Shawn’s wedding falls apart. JoJo and Tanice are rocked by challenges of married life. Eric confronts Layzie Bone about his involvement in the Eazy-E Documentary.

The new episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop,” premieres February 24 at 9pm on WE tv.