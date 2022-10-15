Angelle Sampey Scores First in Texas – Drag Bike News

Share:

The Pro Stock Motorcycle class featured a barrage of standout performances on Friday at Texas Motorplex and Angelle Sampey topped all of them, setting a monitor file on her Mission Foods/Vance & Hines Suzuki with a run of 6.728 at 202.05 on the thirty seventh annual Texas NHRA FallNationals.



















The monitor velocity file was damaged 3 times in the course of the opening qualifying session, with Matt Smith setting the mark with a go of 203.69. The defending world champ made one of the best go of the second session, going 6.734 at 203.58, incomes the $5,000 bonus verify as effectively. But it was Sampey who led the whole area as she seems for her fifth No. 1 spot of the 2022 season. Entering the weekend 116 factors behind Smith, Sampey is aware of she wants an enormous efficiency in Dallas.

“We did get to test on Wednesday and things went well for us, and we figured some things out,” Sampey stated. “Definitely going into the rest of the last three races of the year, I have some catching up to do. My mistakes have put me behind. My Vance and Hines/Mission Foods Suzuki is the motorcycle to beat, I just haven’t been the rider that it needs, so I need to turn that around. I’m looking forward to tomorrow and seeing how I can do. I have never won this race. I do not own the cowboy hat and I really want to do that this weekend.”



















Smith is at present second due to his go below the lights, whereas his spouse, Angie, is in the third spot after her run of 6.793 at 200.96. She entered the weekend third in factors, 90 behind her husband.

Qualifying continues at 12:00 p.m. CT on Saturday on the Texas NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex.

There are extra movies on the Cycledrag Youtube channel (please subscribe here) and the Cycledrag Facebook web page (Please like here) and extra shall be coming quickly. Check again each day.



















Share: