Angels’ Anthony Rendon won’t face charges for grabbing fan’s shirt during Opening Day game

Los Angeles Angels 3rd baseman, Anthony Rendon, might not be dealing with charges as a consequence of an altercation previous this season the place he grabbed a fan’s shirt during a game. The incident came about after a 2-1 loss to the Oakland Athletics on March 30.

After thorough investigation, the Oakland Police Department introduced that the case was once closed for the reason that sufferer by no means printed themselves during the investigation procedure. As a end result, no charges will probably be pressed.

Video photos presentations Rendon it seems that confronting a person within the stands and grabbing his shirt whilst he made his option to the Angeles’ clubhouse after the game. The video additionally captured Rendon pronouncing “Yeah, you called me a b—h, huh?” to which the fan replied, “It wasn’t me.” Rendon then spoke back, “Yeah, you did … Get your b—h ass out of here.”

The incident was once investigated for misdemeanor attack and battery, which ended in Rendon’s suspension from the Major League Baseball (MLB). He was once suspended for 5 video games and in addition fined an undisclosed quantity by means of the league, however his suspension was once later diminished to 4 video games after an attraction.

Rendon has been enjoying for the Los Angeles Angels for 4 seasons and signed a seven-year, $245 million contract after the 2019 season.