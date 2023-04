Angels’ Shohei Ohtani gives up first home run in 79 innings, then another two batters later

On Thursday afternoon, Shohei Ohtani pitched towards the Oakland Athletics (GameTracker), and for the first 3 innings, he confirmed indicators of greatness. The Los Angeles Angels’ two-way celebrity retired the first 9 batters, together with 4 by means of strikeouts, on simplest 37 pitches. His stuff was once sharp, and he fanned Aledmys Díaz on a slider in the opposite batter’s field. But in the fourth inning, issues went awry, and the A’s, in spite of their deficient file, controlled to attain 5 runs towards Ohtani. Brent Rooker hit a three-run home run, and Shea Langeliers adopted with a two-run homer, erasing the Angels’ 5-0 lead. Here are the Rooker and Langeliers homers:

Although those home runs have been important, essentially the most notable facet is that they’re the first homers Ohtani has allowed this season, and he went 79 innings and confronted 302 batters prior to permitting them. The 79-inning homerless streak was once the longest in the league, however now Houston Astros rookie right-hander Hunter Brown claims that identify, as he has pitched 50 2/3 innings with out giving up a home run after making his MLB debut final 12 months.