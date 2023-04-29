Angels’ Shohei Ohtani gives up first home run in 79 innings, then another two batters later

On Thursday afternoon, Shohei Ohtani pitched towards the Oakland Athletics (GameTracker), and for the first 3 innings, he confirmed indicators of greatness. The Los Angeles Angels’ two-way celebrity retired the first 9 batters, together with 4 by means of strikeouts, on simplest 37 pitches. His stuff was once sharp, and he fanned Aledmys Díaz on a slider in the opposite batter’s field. But in the fourth inning, issues went awry, and the A’s, in spite of their deficient file, controlled to attain 5 runs towards Ohtani. Brent Rooker hit a three-run home run, and Shea Langeliers adopted with a two-run homer, erasing the Angels’ 5-0 lead. Here are the Rooker and Langeliers homers: