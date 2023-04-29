Angels’ Shohei Ohtani gives up first home run in 79 innings, then another two batters later

On Thursday afternoon, Shohei Ohtani pitched towards the Oakland Athletics (GameTracker), and for the first 3 innings, he confirmed indicators of greatness. The Los Angeles Angels’ two-way celebrity retired the first 9 batters, together with 4 by means of strikeouts, on simplest 37 pitches. His stuff was once sharp, and he fanned Aledmys Díaz on a slider in the opposite batter’s field. But in the fourth inning, issues went awry, and the A’s, in spite of their deficient file, controlled to attain 5 runs towards Ohtani. Brent Rooker hit a three-run home run, and Shea Langeliers adopted with a two-run homer, erasing the Angels’ 5-0 lead. Here are the Rooker and Langeliers homers:

(*79*)</p><p> Although those home runs have been important, essentially the most notable facet is that they’re the first homers Ohtani has allowed this season, and he went 79 innings and confronted 302 batters prior to permitting them. The 79-inning homerless streak was once the longest in the league, however now Houston Astros rookie right-hander Hunter Brown claims that identify, as he has pitched 50 2/3 innings with out giving up a home run after making his MLB debut final 12 months.</p><div><script async src="https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js?client=ca-pub-4891355837312960" crossorigin="anonymous"></script> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block; text-align:center;" data-ad-layout="in-article" data-ad-format="fluid" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4891355837312960" data-ad-slot="2875184663"></ins> <script>(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});</script></div></p></p></div></div><p><script type="text/javascript"><br /> require.config({<br /> "baseUrl": "https://sportsfly.cbsistatic.com/fly-0465/bundles/sportsmediajs/js-build",<br /> "config": {<br /> "version": {<br /> "fly/components/accordion": "1.0",<br /> "fly/components/alert": "1.0",<br /> "fly/components/base": "1.0",<br /> "fly/components/carousel": "1.0",<br /> "fly/components/dropdown": "1.0",<br /> "fly/components/fixate": "1.0",<br /> "fly/components/form-validate": "1.0",<br /> "fly/components/image-gallery": "1.0",<br /> "fly/components/iframe-messenger": "1.0",<br /> "fly/components/load-more": "1.0",<br /> "fly/components/load-more-article": "1.0",<br /> "fly/components/load-more-scroll": "1.0",<br /> "fly/components/loading": "1.0",<br /> "fly/components/modal": "1.0",<br /> "fly/components/modal-iframe": "1.0",<br /> "fly/components/network-bar": "1.0",<br /> "fly/components/poll": "1.0",<br /> "fly/components/search-player": "1.0",<br /> "fly/components/social-button": "1.0",<br /> "fly/components/social-counts": "1.0",<br /> "fly/components/social-links": "1.0",<br /> "fly/components/tabs": "1.0",<br /> "fly/components/video": "1.0",<br /> "fly/libs/easy-xdm": "2.4.17.1",<br /> "fly/libs/jquery.cookie": "1.2",<br /> "fly/libs/jquery.throttle-debounce": "1.1",<br /> "fly/libs/jquery.widget": "1.9.2",<br /> "fly/libs/omniture.s-code": "1.0",<br /> "fly/utils/jquery-mobile-init": "1.0",<br /> "fly/libs/jquery.mobile": "1.3.2",<br /> "fly/libs/backbone": "1.0.0",<br /> "fly/libs/underscore": "1.5.1",<br /> "fly/libs/jquery.easing": "1.3",<br /> "fly/managers/ad": "2.0",<br /> "fly/managers/components": "1.0",<br /> "fly/managers/cookie": "1.0",<br /> "fly/managers/debug": "1.0",<br /> "fly/managers/geo": "1.0",<br /> "fly/managers/gpt": "4.3",<br /> "fly/managers/history": "2.0",<br /> "fly/managers/madison": "1.0",<br /> "fly/managers/social-authentication": "1.0",<br /> "fly/utils/data-prefix": "1.0",<br /> "fly/utils/data-selector": "1.0",<br /> "fly/utils/function-natives": "1.0",<br /> "fly/utils/guid": "1.0",<br /> "fly/utils/log": "1.0",<br /> "fly/utils/object-helper": "1.0",<br /> "fly/utils/string-helper": "1.0",<br /> "fly/utils/string-vars": "1</p> <div id="taboola-below-article-thumbnails"></div> <script type="text/javascript"> window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: "thumbnails-a", container: "taboola-below-article-thumbnails", placement: "Below Article Thumbnails", target_type: "mix" });</script> <div class='sfsiaftrpstwpr'><div class='sfsi_responsive_icons sfsi-mouseOver-effect sfsi-mouseOver-effect-scale' style='display:block;margin-top:0px; margin-bottom: 0px; width:100%' data-icon-width-type='Fully responsive' data-icon-width-size='240' data-edge-type='Round' data-edge-radius='5' ><div class='sfsi_icons_container sfsi_responsive_without_counter_icons sfsi_medium_button_container sfsi_icons_container_box_fully_container ' style='width:100%;display:flex; text-align:center;' ><a target='_blank' href='https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fblackchronicle.com%2Fangels-shohei-ohtani-gives-up-first-home-run-in-79-innings-then-another-two-batters-later%2F' style='display:block;text-align:center;margin-left:10px; flex-basis:100%;' class=sfsi_responsive_fluid ><div class='sfsi_responsive_icon_item_container sfsi_responsive_icon_facebook_container sfsi_medium_button sfsi_responsive_icon_gradient sfsi_centered_icon' style=' border-radius:5px; width:auto; ' ><img style='max-height: 25px;display:unset;margin:0' alt='facebook' data-src='https://blackchronicle.com/wp-content/plugins/ultimate-social-media-icons/images/responsive-icon/facebook.svg' class='sfsi_wicon lazyload' src=''><span style='color:#fff'>Share on Facebook</span></div></a><a target='_blank' href='https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Hey%2C+check+out+this+cool+site+I+found%3A+www.yourname.com+%23Topic+via%40my_twitter_name&url=https%3A%2F%2Fblackchronicle.com%2Fangels-shohei-ohtani-gives-up-first-home-run-in-79-innings-then-another-two-batters-later%2F' style='display:block;text-align:center;margin-left:10px; flex-basis:100%;' class=sfsi_responsive_fluid ><div class='sfsi_responsive_icon_item_container sfsi_responsive_icon_twitter_container sfsi_medium_button sfsi_responsive_icon_gradient sfsi_centered_icon' style=' border-radius:5px; width:auto; ' ><img style='max-height: 25px;display:unset;margin:0' alt='Twitter' data-src='https://blackchronicle.com/wp-content/plugins/ultimate-social-media-icons/images/responsive-icon/Twitter.svg' class='sfsi_wicon lazyload' src=''><span style='color:#fff'>Tweet</span></div></a><a target='_blank' href='https://www.specificfeeds.com/widgets/emailSubscribeEncFeed/MmRYd0ZyL0w1RldTZDhhLzVnNVR6TnhxeE9KU1dwWXRiQjJKeklRTHBGQzdmV0FrY3FPNUJFUU5JbWdNaXFnN0N4VTRhMTJRT2taZXpYOXBMVGEvYmYwMzM5VnMyb0U0QWdCMjlmNHU2KzBFVkVCYVhvdDg2OUV5OGkyY01Za0Z8QlRXVlJHRkYrTy9UdFlKMUtuR09tKzdQcHFjaEV4a2JLZ2QvS21JQkFudz0=/OA==/' style='display:block;text-align:center;margin-left:10px; flex-basis:100%;' class=sfsi_responsive_fluid ><div class='sfsi_responsive_icon_item_container sfsi_responsive_icon_follow_container sfsi_medium_button sfsi_responsive_icon_gradient sfsi_centered_icon' style=' border-radius:5px; width:auto; ' ><img style='max-height: 25px;display:unset;margin:0' alt='Follow' data-src='https://blackchronicle.com/wp-content/plugins/ultimate-social-media-icons/images/responsive-icon/Follow.png' class='sfsi_wicon lazyload' src=''><span style='color:#fff'>Follow us</span></div></a><a target='_blank' href='https://www.pinterest.com/pin/create/link/?url=https://blackchronicle.com/angels-shohei-ohtani-gives-up-first-home-run-in-79-innings-then-another-two-batters-later/' style='display:block;text-align:center;margin-left:10px; flex-basis:100%;' class=sfsi_responsive_fluid ><div class='sfsi_responsive_icon_item_container sfsi_responsive_icon_pinterest_container sfsi_medium_button sfsi_responsive_icon_gradient sfsi_centered_icon' style=' border-radius:5px; width:auto; ' ><img style='max-height: 25px;display:unset;margin:0' alt='Pinterest' data-src='https://blackchronicle.com/wp-content/plugins/ultimate-social-media-icons/images/responsive-icon/Pinterest.svg' class='sfsi_wicon lazyload' src=''><span style='color:#fff'>Save</span></div></a></div></div></div><script async src="https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js?client=ca-pub-4891355837312960" crossorigin="anonymous"></script> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block; text-align:center;" data-ad-layout="in-article" data-ad-format="fluid" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4891355837312960" data-ad-slot="2875184663"></ins> <script>(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});</script> <br><div id="taboola-below-article-thumbnails"></div> <script type="text/javascript">window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: "thumbnails-a", container: "taboola-below-article-thumbnails", placement: "Below Article Thumbnails", target_type: "mix" });</script> </div><footer class="entry-meta"><span class="tag-links"><span class="label">Tags:</span> <a href="https://blackchronicle.com/tag/angels/" rel="tag">Angels</a>, <a href="https://blackchronicle.com/tag/batters/" rel="tag">batters</a>, <a href="https://blackchronicle.com/tag/home/" rel="tag">Home</a>, <a href="https://blackchronicle.com/tag/innings/" rel="tag">innings</a>, <a href="https://blackchronicle.com/tag/major-league-baseball/" rel="tag">major league baseball</a>, <a href="https://blackchronicle.com/tag/mlb-bracket/" rel="tag">mlb bracket</a>, <a href="https://blackchronicle.com/tag/mlb-playoff-brackets/" rel="tag">MLB playoff brackets</a>, <a href="https://blackchronicle.com/tag/ohtani/" rel="tag">Ohtani</a>, <a href="https://blackchronicle.com/tag/run/" rel="tag">Run</a>, <a href="https://blackchronicle.com/tag/shohei/" rel="tag">Shohei</a>, <a href="https://blackchronicle.com/tag/sports/" rel="tag">Sports</a>, <a href="https://blackchronicle.com/tag/sports-news/" rel="tag">sports news</a>, <a href="https://blackchronicle.com/tag/updates/" rel="tag">Updates</a></span></footer></div><nav class="navigation post-navigation" aria-label="Posts"><h2 class="screen-reader-text">Post navigation</h2><div class="nav-links"><div class="nav-previous"><a href="https://blackchronicle.com/army-orders-aircraft-stand-down-after-latest-accident/" rel="prev">Army orders aircraft stand down after latest accident</a></div><div class="nav-next"><a href="https://blackchronicle.com/ron-holland-the-no-6-recruit-in-class-of-2023-decommits-from-texas-in-latest-change-to-longhorns-roster/" rel="next">Ron Holland, the No. 6 recruit in Class of 2023, decommits from Texas in latest change to Longhorns roster</a></div></div></nav></main></div><aside id="secondary" class="col-lg-4 widget-area" role="complementary"><div class="sticky-sidebar"><section id="block-82" class="widget widget_block"> <script type="text/javascript">var rnd = window.rnd || Math.floor(Math.random()*10e6); var pid332294 = window.pid332294 || rnd; var plc332294 = window.plc332294 || 0; var abkw = window.abkw || ''; var absrc = 'https://servedbyadbutler.com/adserve/;ID=168774;size=0x0;setID=332294;type=js;sw='+screen.width+';sh='+screen.height+';spr='+window.devicePixelRatio+';kw='+abkw+';pid='+pid332294+';place='+(plc332294++)+';rnd='+rnd+';click=CLICK_MACRO_PLACEHOLDER'; document.write('<scr'+'ipt src="'+absrc+'" type="text/javascript"></scr'+'ipt>');</script></section><section id="block-89" class="widget widget_block"><p><script async src="https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js?client=ca-pub-4891355837312960" crossorigin="anonymous"></script> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block; text-align:center;" data-ad-layout="in-article" data-ad-format="fluid" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4891355837312960" data-ad-slot="2875184663"></ins> <script>(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});</script></p></section><section id="newscard_recent_posts-1" class="widget newscard-widget-recent-posts"><h3 class="widget-title">Recent Posts</h3><div class="row gutter-parent-14"><div class="col-md-6 post-col"><div class="post-boxed inlined clearfix"><div class="post-content"><div class="entry-meta category-meta"><div class="cat-links"> <a class="cat-links-62299" href="https://blackchronicle.com/category/florida-news/">Florida</a> <a class="cat-links-61179" href="https://blackchronicle.com/category/texas-news/">Texas</a></div></div><h3 class="entry-title"><a href="https://blackchronicle.com/florida-woman-drunkenly-shoots-and-kills-pet-parrot-sprays-husband-with-water-during-argument-police/">Florida woman drunkenly shoots and kills pet parrot, sprays husband with water during argument: Police</a></h3><div class="entry-meta"><div class="date"><a href="https://blackchronicle.com/florida-woman-drunkenly-shoots-and-kills-pet-parrot-sprays-husband-with-water-during-argument-police/" title="Florida woman drunkenly shoots and kills pet parrot, sprays husband with water during argument: Police">April 28, 2023</a></div><div class="by-author vcard author"><a href="https://blackchronicle.com/author/posting/">posting</a></div></div></div></div></div><div class="col-md-6 post-col"><div class="post-boxed inlined clearfix"><div class="post-content"><div class="entry-meta category-meta"><div class="cat-links"> <a class="cat-links-61179" href="https://blackchronicle.com/category/texas-news/">Texas</a></div></div><h3 class="entry-title"><a href="https://blackchronicle.com/chiefs-move-up-pick-smu-wr-rashee-rice-at-no-55-in-nfl-draft/">Chiefs move up, pick SMU WR Rashee Rice at No. 55 in NFL Draft</a></h3><div class="entry-meta"><div class="date"><a href="https://blackchronicle.com/chiefs-move-up-pick-smu-wr-rashee-rice-at-no-55-in-nfl-draft/" title="Chiefs move up, pick SMU WR Rashee Rice at No. 55 in NFL Draft">April 28, 2023</a></div><div class="by-author vcard author"><a href="https://blackchronicle.com/author/posting/">posting</a></div></div></div></div></div><div class="col-md-6 post-col"><div class="post-boxed inlined clearfix"><div class="post-content"><div class="entry-meta category-meta"><div class="cat-links"> <a class="cat-links-56616" href="https://blackchronicle.com/category/nba-national-basketball-association/">NBA The National Basketball Association</a></div></div><h3 class="entry-title"><a href="https://blackchronicle.com/steve-kerr-reacts-to-giannis-antetokounmpo-failure-video-why-should-anybody-on-milwaukee-be-embarrassed/">Steve Kerr reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo ‘failure’ video: ‘Why should anybody on Milwaukee be embarrassed?’</a></h3><div class="entry-meta"><div class="date"><a href="https://blackchronicle.com/steve-kerr-reacts-to-giannis-antetokounmpo-failure-video-why-should-anybody-on-milwaukee-be-embarrassed/" title="Steve Kerr reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo ‘failure’ video: ‘Why should anybody on Milwaukee be embarrassed?’">April 28, 2023</a></div><div class="by-author vcard author"><a href="https://blackchronicle.com/author/posting/">posting</a></div></div></div></div></div><div class="col-md-6 post-col"><div class="post-boxed inlined clearfix"><div class="post-content"><div class="entry-meta category-meta"><div class="cat-links"> <a class="cat-links-56623" href="https://blackchronicle.com/category/mlb-major-league-baseball/">MLB - Major League Baseball</a></div></div><h3 class="entry-title"><a href="https://blackchronicle.com/watch-cubs-shortstop-dansby-swanson-hits-first-home-run-with-new-team-after-splashy-offseason-signing/">WATCH: Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson hits first home run with new team after splashy offseason signing</a></h3><div class="entry-meta"><div class="date"><a href="https://blackchronicle.com/watch-cubs-shortstop-dansby-swanson-hits-first-home-run-with-new-team-after-splashy-offseason-signing/" title="WATCH: Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson hits first home run with new team after splashy offseason signing">April 28, 2023</a></div><div class="by-author vcard author"><a href="https://blackchronicle.com/author/posting/">posting</a></div></div></div></div></div></div></section><section id="block-60" class="widget widget_block"><p><script async src="https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js?client=ca-pub-4891355837312960" crossorigin="anonymous"></script> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block; text-align:center;" data-ad-layout="in-article" data-ad-format="fluid" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4891355837312960" data-ad-slot="2875184663"></ins> <script>(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});</script></p></section></div></aside></div></div></div><footer id="colophon" class="site-footer" role="contentinfo"><section class="featured-stories post-slider boxed-layout"><div class="container"><div class="post-slider-header"><h2 class="stories-title">You Might Also Like</h2></div><div class="owl-carousel owl-carousel-default"><div class="post-col"><div class="post-boxed"><div class="post-img-wrap"> <a href="https://blackchronicle.com/langston-university-announces-2023-commencement-speaker/" class="post-img" style="background-image: url('https://www.langston.edu/sites/default/files/news/Marc%20Spears%20Headshot.jpeg');" post-id="205110"></a><div class="entry-meta category-meta"><div class="cat-links"> <a class="cat-links-19" href="https://blackchronicle.com/category/business/">Business</a> <a class="cat-links-17" href="https://blackchronicle.com/category/chronicle-news-services/">Chronicle News Services</a> <a class="cat-links-2" href="https://blackchronicle.com/category/editors-pick/">Editor's Pick</a> <a class="cat-links-709" href="https://blackchronicle.com/category/education/">Education</a> <a class="cat-links-57270" href="https://blackchronicle.com/category/news/">News</a> <a class="cat-links-61181" href="https://blackchronicle.com/category/oklahoma/">Oklahoma</a> <a class="cat-links-7" href="https://blackchronicle.com/category/trending-news/">Trending News</a></div></div></div><div class="post-content"><h3 class="entry-title"><a href="https://blackchronicle.com/langston-university-announces-2023-commencement-speaker/">LANGSTON UNIVERSITY ANNOUNCES 2023 COMMENCEMENT SPEAKER</a></h3><div class="entry-meta"><div class="date"><a href="https://blackchronicle.com/langston-university-announces-2023-commencement-speaker/" title="LANGSTON UNIVERSITY ANNOUNCES 2023 COMMENCEMENT SPEAKER">February 21, 2023</a></div><div class="by-author vcard author"><a href="https://blackchronicle.com/author/luck/">Luck Wilson</a></div></div></div></div></div><div class="post-col"><div class="post-boxed"><div class="post-img-wrap"> <a href="https://blackchronicle.com/millwood-public-schools-to-change-event-protocol/" class="post-img" style="background-image: url('https://cmsv2-assets.apptegy.net/uploads/7710/file/516557/b0f9959a-0397-4154-aba3-4e87e53f9e0d.jpeg');" post-id="188738"></a><div class="entry-meta category-meta"><div class="cat-links"> <a class="cat-links-16" href="https://blackchronicle.com/category/front-page/">Front Page</a> <a class="cat-links-7" href="https://blackchronicle.com/category/trending-news/">Trending News</a></div></div></div><div class="post-content"><h3 class="entry-title"><a href="https://blackchronicle.com/millwood-public-schools-to-change-event-protocol/">Millwood Public Schools To Change Event Protocol</a></h3><div class="entry-meta"><div class="date"><a href="https://blackchronicle.com/millwood-public-schools-to-change-event-protocol/" title="Millwood Public Schools To Change Event Protocol">January 18, 2023</a></div><div class="by-author vcard author"><a href="https://blackchronicle.com/author/bc_reporter/">BC_Reporter</a></div></div></div></div></div><div class="post-col"><div class="post-boxed"><div class="post-img-wrap"> <a href="https://blackchronicle.com/griffin-gives-largest-corporate-gift-in-langston-history/" class="post-img" style="background-image: url('https://blackchronicle.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/largest-scaled.jpeg');"></a><div class="entry-meta category-meta"><div class="cat-links"> <a class="cat-links-2" href="https://blackchronicle.com/category/editors-pick/">Editor's Pick</a> <a class="cat-links-16" href="https://blackchronicle.com/category/front-page/">Front Page</a> <a class="cat-links-7" href="https://blackchronicle.com/category/trending-news/">Trending News</a></div></div></div><div class="post-content"><h3 class="entry-title"><a href="https://blackchronicle.com/griffin-gives-largest-corporate-gift-in-langston-history/">Griffin Gives Largest Corporate Gift in Langston History</a></h3><div class="entry-meta"><div class="date"><a href="https://blackchronicle.com/griffin-gives-largest-corporate-gift-in-langston-history/" title="Griffin Gives Largest Corporate Gift in Langston History">October 28, 2022</a></div><div class="by-author vcard author"><a href="https://blackchronicle.com/author/bc_reporter/">BC_Reporter</a></div></div></div></div></div><div class="post-col"><div class="post-boxed"><div class="post-img-wrap"> <a href="https://blackchronicle.com/after-shooting-man-found-dead-at-motel-known-for-crime/" class="post-img" style="background-image: url('https://blackchronicle.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/plaza.jpg');"></a><div class="entry-meta category-meta"><div class="cat-links"> <a class="cat-links-2" href="https://blackchronicle.com/category/editors-pick/">Editor's Pick</a> <a class="cat-links-16" href="https://blackchronicle.com/category/front-page/">Front Page</a> <a class="cat-links-7" href="https://blackchronicle.com/category/trending-news/">Trending News</a></div></div></div><div class="post-content"><h3 class="entry-title"><a href="https://blackchronicle.com/after-shooting-man-found-dead-at-motel-known-for-crime/">After Shooting, Man Found Dead at Motel Known for Crime</a></h3><div class="entry-meta"><div class="date"><a href="https://blackchronicle.com/after-shooting-man-found-dead-at-motel-known-for-crime/" title="After Shooting, Man Found Dead at Motel Known for Crime">October 21, 2022</a></div><div class="by-author vcard author"><a href="https://blackchronicle.com/author/bc_reporter/">BC_Reporter</a></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></section><div class="widget-area"><div class="container"><div class="row"><div class="col-sm-6 col-lg-4"><section id="custom_html-1" class="widget_text widget widget_custom_html"><h3 class="widget-title">Black Chronicle: The Paper That Tells The Truth</h3><div class="textwidget custom-html-widget"><p> Member: National Newspaper Association National Newspaper Publishers Association Oklahoma Press Association & Suburban Newspapers of Oklahoma. Represented Nationally by Amalgamated Publishers, Inc., New York, N.Y., and Chicago, IL.</p></div></section></div><div class="col-sm-6 col-lg-4"><section id="newscard_card_block_posts-3" class="widget newscard-widget-card-block-posts"><div class="post-slider block-layout"><div class="post-slider-header"><h3 class="widget-title">Recent Post</h3></div><div class="owl-carousel column-2"><div class="post-col"><div class="post-item post-block"><div class="post-img-wrap"> <a href="https://blackchronicle.com/florida-woman-drunkenly-shoots-and-kills-pet-parrot-sprays-husband-with-water-during-argument-police/" class="post-img" style="background-image: url('');"></a></div><div class="entry-header"><div class="entry-meta category-meta"><div class="cat-links"> <a class="cat-links-62299" href="https://blackchronicle.com/category/florida-news/">Florida</a> <a class="cat-links-61179" href="https://blackchronicle.com/category/texas-news/">Texas</a></div></div><h3 class="entry-title"><a href="https://blackchronicle.com/florida-woman-drunkenly-shoots-and-kills-pet-parrot-sprays-husband-with-water-during-argument-police/">Florida woman drunkenly shoots and kills pet parrot, sprays husband with water during argument: Police</a></h3><div class="entry-meta"><div class="date"><a href="https://blackchronicle.com/florida-woman-drunkenly-shoots-and-kills-pet-parrot-sprays-husband-with-water-during-argument-police/" title="Florida woman drunkenly shoots and kills pet parrot, sprays husband with water during argument: Police">April 28, 2023</a></div><div class="by-author vcard author"><a href="https://blackchronicle.com/author/posting/">posting</a></div></div></div></div></div><div class="post-col"><div class="post-item post-block"><div class="post-img-wrap"> <a href="https://blackchronicle.com/chiefs-move-up-pick-smu-wr-rashee-rice-at-no-55-in-nfl-draft/" class="post-img" style="background-image: url('');"></a></div><div class="entry-header"><div class="entry-meta category-meta"><div class="cat-links"> <a class="cat-links-61179" href="https://blackchronicle.com/category/texas-news/">Texas</a></div></div><h3 class="entry-title"><a href="https://blackchronicle.com/chiefs-move-up-pick-smu-wr-rashee-rice-at-no-55-in-nfl-draft/">Chiefs move up, pick SMU WR Rashee Rice at No. 55 in NFL Draft</a></h3><div class="entry-meta"><div class="date"><a href="https://blackchronicle.com/chiefs-move-up-pick-smu-wr-rashee-rice-at-no-55-in-nfl-draft/" title="Chiefs move up, pick SMU WR Rashee Rice at No. 55 in NFL Draft">April 28, 2023</a></div><div class="by-author vcard author"><a href="https://blackchronicle.com/author/posting/">posting</a></div></div></div></div></div><div class="post-col"><div class="post-item post-block"><div class="post-img-wrap"> <a href="https://blackchronicle.com/steve-kerr-reacts-to-giannis-antetokounmpo-failure-video-why-should-anybody-on-milwaukee-be-embarrassed/" class="post-img" style="background-image: url('');"></a></div><div class="entry-header"><div class="entry-meta category-meta"><div class="cat-links"> <a class="cat-links-56616" href="https://blackchronicle.com/category/nba-national-basketball-association/">NBA The National Basketball Association</a></div></div><h3 class="entry-title"><a href="https://blackchronicle.com/steve-kerr-reacts-to-giannis-antetokounmpo-failure-video-why-should-anybody-on-milwaukee-be-embarrassed/">Steve Kerr reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo ‘failure’ video: ‘Why should anybody on Milwaukee be embarrassed?’</a></h3><div class="entry-meta"><div class="date"><a href="https://blackchronicle.com/steve-kerr-reacts-to-giannis-antetokounmpo-failure-video-why-should-anybody-on-milwaukee-be-embarrassed/" title="Steve Kerr reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo ‘failure’ video: ‘Why should anybody on Milwaukee be embarrassed?’">April 28, 2023</a></div><div class="by-author vcard author"><a href="https://blackchronicle.com/author/posting/">posting</a></div></div></div></div></div><div class="post-col"><div class="post-item post-block"><div class="post-img-wrap"> <a href="https://blackchronicle.com/watch-cubs-shortstop-dansby-swanson-hits-first-home-run-with-new-team-after-splashy-offseason-signing/" class="post-img" style="background-image: url('');"></a></div><div class="entry-header"><div class="entry-meta category-meta"><div class="cat-links"> <a class="cat-links-56623" href="https://blackchronicle.com/category/mlb-major-league-baseball/">MLB - Major League Baseball</a></div></div><h3 class="entry-title"><a href="https://blackchronicle.com/watch-cubs-shortstop-dansby-swanson-hits-first-home-run-with-new-team-after-splashy-offseason-signing/">WATCH: Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson hits first home run with new team after splashy offseason signing</a></h3><div class="entry-meta"><div class="date"><a href="https://blackchronicle.com/watch-cubs-shortstop-dansby-swanson-hits-first-home-run-with-new-team-after-splashy-offseason-signing/" title="WATCH: Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson hits first home run with new team after splashy offseason signing">April 28, 2023</a></div><div class="by-author vcard author"><a href="https://blackchronicle.com/author/posting/">posting</a></div></div></div></div></div><div class="post-col"><div class="post-item post-block"><div class="post-img-wrap"> <a href="https://blackchronicle.com/dolphins-bolster-secondary-take-cb-cam-smith-in-nfl-draft-wsvn-7news-miami-news-weather-sports/" class="post-img" style="background-image: url('');"></a></div><div class="entry-header"><div class="entry-meta category-meta"><div class="cat-links"> <a class="cat-links-62299" href="https://blackchronicle.com/category/florida-news/">Florida</a></div></div><h3 class="entry-title"><a href="https://blackchronicle.com/dolphins-bolster-secondary-take-cb-cam-smith-in-nfl-draft-wsvn-7news-miami-news-weather-sports/">Dolphins bolster secondary, take CB Cam Smith in NFL draft – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports</a></h3><div class="entry-meta"><div class="date"><a href="https://blackchronicle.com/dolphins-bolster-secondary-take-cb-cam-smith-in-nfl-draft-wsvn-7news-miami-news-weather-sports/" title="Dolphins bolster secondary, take CB Cam Smith in NFL draft – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports">April 28, 2023</a></div><div class="by-author vcard author"><a href="https://blackchronicle.com/author/posting/">posting</a></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></section></div><div class="col-sm-6 col-lg-4"><section id="block-64" class="widget widget_block"><p><script async src="https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js?client=ca-pub-4891355837312960" crossorigin="anonymous"></script> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block; text-align:center;" data-ad-layout="in-article" data-ad-format="fluid" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4891355837312960" data-ad-slot="2875184663"></ins> <script>(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});</script></p></section></div></div></div></div><div class="site-info"><div class="container"><div class="row"><div class="col-12 ml-auto"><div class="social-profiles"><ul class="clearfix"><li><a target="_blank" href="https://www.facebook.com/TheBlackChronicleNewspaper/"></a></li><li><a target="_blank" href="https://twitter.com/blackchron"></a></li><li><a target="_blank" href="https://www.instagram.com/the_black_chronicle/"></a></li></ul></div></div><div class="copyright col-12"><div class="theme-link"> Copyright © 2023 <a href="https://blackchronicle.com/" title="The Black Chronicle" >The Black Chronicle</a></div></div></div></div></div></footer><div class="back-to-top"><a title="Go to Top" href="#masthead"></a></div></div><div id="fb-root"></div> <script>(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = "//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.5"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));</script> <script>window.addEventListener('sfsi_functions_loaded', function() { if (typeof sfsi_responsive_toggle == 'function') { sfsi_responsive_toggle(0); // console.log('sfsi_responsive_toggle'); } })</script> <div class="norm_row sfsi_wDiv sfsi_floater_position_bottom-right" id="sfsi_floater" style="z-index: 9999;width:45px;text-align:left;position:absolute;position:absolute;right:30px;bottom:0px;margin-bottom:0px;margin-right:0px;"><div style='width:40px; height:40px;margin-left:5px;margin-bottom:5px; ' class='sfsi_wicons shuffeldiv ' ><div class='inerCnt'><a class=' sficn' data-effect='scale' target='_blank' href='https://www.specificfeeds.com/widgets/emailSubscribeEncFeed/MmRYd0ZyL0w1RldTZDhhLzVnNVR6TnhxeE9KU1dwWXRiQjJKeklRTHBGQzdmV0FrY3FPNUJFUU5JbWdNaXFnN0N4VTRhMTJRT2taZXpYOXBMVGEvYmYwMzM5VnMyb0U0QWdCMjlmNHU2KzBFVkVCYVhvdDg2OUV5OGkyY01Za0Z8QlRXVlJHRkYrTy9UdFlKMUtuR09tKzdQcHFjaEV4a2JLZ2QvS21JQkFudz0=/OA==/' id='sfsiid_email_icon' style='width:40px;height:40px;opacity:1;background:#343D44;' ><img data-pin-nopin='true' alt='Follow by Email' title='Follow by Email' width='40' height='40' style='' data-effect='scale' data-src='https://blackchronicle.com/wp-content/plugins/ultimate-social-media-icons/images/icons_theme/flat/flat_email.png' class='sfcm sfsi_wicon lazyload' src='' /></a></div></div><div style='width:40px; height:40px;margin-left:5px;margin-bottom:5px; ' class='sfsi_wicons shuffeldiv ' ><div class='inerCnt'><a class=' sficn' data-effect='scale' target='_blank' href='https://www.facebook.com/TheBlackChronicleNewspaper/' id='sfsiid_facebook_icon' style='width:40px;height:40px;opacity:1;background:#336699;' ><img data-pin-nopin='true' alt='Facebook' title='Facebook' width='40' height='40' style='' data-effect='scale' data-src='https://blackchronicle.com/wp-content/plugins/ultimate-social-media-icons/images/icons_theme/flat/flat_facebook.png' class='sfcm sfsi_wicon lazyload' src='' /></a><div class="sfsi_tool_tip_2 fb_tool_bdr sfsiTlleft" style="opacity:0;z-index:-1;" id="sfsiid_facebook"><span class="bot_arow bot_fb_arow"></span><div class="sfsi_inside"><div class='icon1'><a href='https://www.facebook.com/TheBlackChronicleNewspaper/' target='_blank'><img data-pin-nopin='true' alt='Facebook' title='Facebook' data-src='https://blackchronicle.com/wp-content/plugins/ultimate-social-media-icons/images/visit_icons/Visit_us_fb/icon_Visit_us_en_US.png' class='sfsi_wicon lazyload' src='' /></a></div><div class='icon2'><div class="fb-like" data-href="https://blackchronicle.com/angels-shohei-ohtani-gives-up-first-home-run-in-79-innings-then-another-two-batters-later" data-layout="button" data-action="like" data-show-faces="false" data-share="true"></div></div><div class='icon3'><a target='_blank' href='https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https://blackchronicle.com/angels-shohei-ohtani-gives-up-first-home-run-in-79-innings-then-another-two-batters-later' style='display:inline-block;' > <img data-pin-nopin='true' alt='fb-share-icon' title='Facebook Share' data-src='https://blackchronicle.com/wp-content/plugins/ultimate-social-media-icons/images/share_icons/fb_icons/en_US.svg' class='sfsi_wicon lazyload' src='' /></a></div></div></div></div></div><div style='width:40px; height:40px;margin-left:5px;margin-bottom:5px; ' class='sfsi_wicons shuffeldiv ' ><div class='inerCnt'><a class=' sficn' data-effect='scale' target='_blank' href='https://twitter.com/blackchron' id='sfsiid_twitter_icon' style='width:40px;height:40px;opacity:1;background:#00ACEC;' ><img data-pin-nopin='true' alt='Twitter' title='Twitter' width='40' height='40' style='' data-effect='scale' data-src='https://blackchronicle.com/wp-content/plugins/ultimate-social-media-icons/images/icons_theme/flat/flat_twitter.png' class='sfcm sfsi_wicon lazyload' src='' /></a><div class="sfsi_tool_tip_2 twt_tool_bdr sfsiTlleft" style="opacity:0;z-index:-1;" id="sfsiid_twitter"><span class="bot_arow bot_twt_arow"></span><div class="sfsi_inside"><div class='cstmicon1'><a href='https://twitter.com/blackchron' target='_blank'><img data-pin-nopin='true' alt='Visit Us' title='Visit Us' data-src='https://blackchronicle.com/wp-content/plugins/ultimate-social-media-icons/images/visit_icons/Visit_us_twitter/icon_Visit_us_en_US.png' class='sfsi_wicon lazyload' src='' /></a></div><div class='icon1'><a target="_blank" href="https://twitter.com/intent/user?screen_name=blackchron"> <img data-pin-nopin= true alt="Follow Me" title="Follow Me" style="opacity: 1;" data-src="https://blackchronicle.com/wp-content/plugins/ultimate-social-media-icons/images/share_icons/Twitter_Follow/en_US_Follow.svg" class="sfsi_wicon lazyload" src="" /> </a></div><div class='icon2'><div class='sf_twiter' style='display: inline-block;vertical-align: middle;width: auto;'> <a target='_blank' href='https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Hey%2C+check+out+this+cool+site+I+found%3A+www.yourname.com+%23Topic+via%40my_twitter_name+https://blackchronicle.com/angels-shohei-ohtani-gives-up-first-home-run-in-79-innings-then-another-two-batters-later' style='display:inline-block' > <img data-pin-nopin= true alt='Tweet' title='Tweet' data-src='https://blackchronicle.com/wp-content/plugins/ultimate-social-media-icons/images/share_icons/Twitter_Tweet/en_US_Tweet.svg' class='sfsi_wicon lazyload' src=''> </a></div></div></div></div></div></div><div style='width:40px; height:40px;margin-left:5px;margin-bottom:5px; ' class='sfsi_wicons shuffeldiv ' ><div class='inerCnt'><a class=' sficn' data-effect='scale' target='_blank' href='https://www.instagram.com/the_black_chronicle/' id='sfsiid_instagram_icon' style='width:40px;height:40px;opacity:1;background:radial-gradient(circle farthest-corner at 35% 90%, #fec564, rgba(0, 0, 0, 0) 50%), radial-gradient(circle farthest-corner at 0 140%, #fec564, rgba(0, 0, 0, 0) 50%), radial-gradient(ellipse farthest-corner at 0 -25%, #5258cf, rgba(0, 0, 0, 0) 50%), radial-gradient(ellipse farthest-corner at 20% -50%, #5258cf, rgba(0, 0, 0, 0) 50%), radial-gradient(ellipse farthest-corner at 100% 0, #893dc2, rgba(0, 0, 0, 0) 50%), radial-gradient(ellipse farthest-corner at 60% -20%, #893dc2, rgba(0, 0, 0, 0) 50%), radial-gradient(ellipse farthest-corner at 100% 100%, #d9317a, rgba(0, 0, 0, 0)), linear-gradient(#6559ca, #bc318f 30%, #e33f5f 50%, #f77638 70%, #fec66d 100%);' ><img data-pin-nopin='true' alt='Instagram' title='Instagram' width='40' height='40' style='' data-effect='scale' data-src='https://blackchronicle.com/wp-content/plugins/ultimate-social-media-icons/images/icons_theme/flat/flat_instagram.png' class='sfcm sfsi_wicon lazyload' src='' /></a></div></div></div ><input type='hidden' id='sfsi_floater_sec' value='bottom-right' /><script>window.addEventListener("sfsi_functions_loaded", function() { if (typeof sfsi_widget_set == "function") { sfsi_widget_set(); } }); window.addEventListener('sfsi_functions_loaded',function(){sfsi_float_widget('bottom')});</script> <script>window.addEventListener('sfsi_functions_loaded', function() { if (typeof sfsi_plugin_version == 'function') { sfsi_plugin_version(2.77); } }); function sfsi_processfurther(ref) { var feed_id = 'MmRYd0ZyL0w1RldTZDhhLzVnNVR6TnhxeE9KU1dwWXRiQjJKeklRTHBGQzdmV0FrY3FPNUJFUU5JbWdNaXFnN0N4VTRhMTJRT2taZXpYOXBMVGEvYmYwMzM5VnMyb0U0QWdCMjlmNHU2KzBFVkVCYVhvdDg2OUV5OGkyY01Za0Z8QlRXVlJHRkYrTy9UdFlKMUtuR09tKzdQcHFjaEV4a2JLZ2QvS21JQkFudz0='; var feedtype = 8; var email = jQuery(ref).find('input[name="email"]').val(); var filter = /^([a-zA-Z0-9_\.\-])+\@(([a-zA-Z0-9\-])+\.)+([a-zA-Z0-9]{2,4})+$/; if ((email != "Enter your email") && (filter.test(email))) { if (feedtype == "8") { var url = "https://api.follow.it/subscription-form/" + feed_id + "/" + feedtype; window.open(url, "popupwindow", "scrollbars=yes,width=1080,height=760"); return true; } } else { alert("Please enter email address"); jQuery(ref).find('input[name="email"]').focus(); return false; } }</script> <style type="text/css" aria-selected="true">.sfsi_subscribe_Popinner{width:100%!important;height:auto!important;padding:18px 0px!important;background-color:#ffffff!important}.sfsi_subscribe_Popinner form{margin:0 20px!important}.sfsi_subscribe_Popinner h5{font-family:Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif!important;font-weight:bold!important;color:#000000!important;font-size:16px!important;text-align:center!important;margin:0 0 10px!important;padding:0!important}.sfsi_subscription_form_field{margin:5px 0!important;width:100%!important;display:inline-flex;display:-webkit-inline-flex}.sfsi_subscription_form_field input{width:100%!important;padding:10px 0px!important}.sfsi_subscribe_Popinner input[type=email]{font-family:Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif!important;font-style:normal!important;color:!important;font-size:14px!important;text-align:center!important}.sfsi_subscribe_Popinner input[type=email]::-webkit-input-placeholder{font-family:Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif!important;font-style:normal!important;color:!important;font-size:14px!important;text-align:center!important}.sfsi_subscribe_Popinner input[type=email]:-moz-placeholder{font-family:Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif!important;font-style:normal!important;color:!important;font-size:14px!important;text-align:center!important}.sfsi_subscribe_Popinner input[type=email]::-moz-placeholder{font-family:Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif!important;font-style:normal!important;color:!important;font-size:14px!important;text-align:center!important}.sfsi_subscribe_Popinner input[type=email]:-ms-input-placeholder{font-family:Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif!important;font-style:normal!important;color:!important;font-size:14px!important;text-align:center!important}.sfsi_subscribe_Popinner input[type=submit]{font-family:Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif!important;font-weight:bold!important;color:#000000!important;font-size:16px!important;text-align:center!important;background-color:#dedede!important}.sfsi_shortcode_container{float:left}.sfsi_shortcode_container .norm_row .sfsi_wDiv{position:relative!important}.sfsi_shortcode_container .sfsi_holders{display:none}</style> <script data-minify="1" type='text/javascript' src='https://blackchronicle.com/wp-content/cache/min/1/wp-content/plugins/adbutler/js/adbutler_hb_init-4aba9a18628cb64f42b6b221aabb7e55.js' id='adbutler_hb_init-js' defer></script> <script type='text/javascript' id='adbutler_hb_init-js-after'>AdButlerHB.timeout = 700;</script> <script data-minify="1" type='text/javascript' src='https://blackchronicle.com/wp-content/cache/min/1/wp-content/plugins/adbutler/js/adbutler_hb_final-fbd599cde39dded42812caf576433694.js' id='adbutler_hb_final-js' defer></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://blackchronicle.com/wp-includes/js/jquery/ui/core.min.js?ver=1.13.2' id='jquery-ui-core-js' defer></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://blackchronicle.com/wp-content/plugins/ultimate-social-media-icons/js/shuffle/modernizr.custom.min.js?ver=e41841c5ea49bb8d996447c6e6530ae7' id='SFSIjqueryModernizr-js' defer></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://blackchronicle.com/wp-content/plugins/ultimate-social-media-icons/js/shuffle/jquery.shuffle.min.js?ver=e41841c5ea49bb8d996447c6e6530ae7' id='SFSIjqueryShuffle-js' defer></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://blackchronicle.com/wp-content/plugins/ultimate-social-media-icons/js/shuffle/random-shuffle-min.js?ver=e41841c5ea49bb8d996447c6e6530ae7' id='SFSIjqueryrandom-shuffle-js' defer></script> <script type='text/javascript' id='SFSICustomJs-js-extra'>/* <![CDATA[ */ var sfsi_icon_ajax_object = {"ajax_url":"https:\/\/blackchronicle.com\/wp-admin\/admin-ajax.php","plugin_url":"https:\/\/blackchronicle.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/ultimate-social-media-icons\/"}; /* ]]> */</script> <script data-minify="1" type='text/javascript' src='https://blackchronicle.com/wp-content/cache/min/1/wp-content/plugins/ultimate-social-media-icons/js/custom-854710055dc61a7b10da4d27ae817a3d.js' id='SFSICustomJs-js' defer></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://blackchronicle.com/wp-content/themes/newscard-pro/assets/library/bootstrap/js/popper.min.js?ver=1.12.9' id='popper-script-js' defer></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://blackchronicle.com/wp-content/themes/newscard-pro/assets/library/bootstrap/js/bootstrap.min.js?ver=4.0.0' id='bootstrap-script-js' defer></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://blackchronicle.com/wp-content/themes/newscard-pro/assets/library/owl-carousel/owl.carousel.min.js?ver=2.3.4' id='owl-carousel-js' defer></script> <script data-minify="1" type='text/javascript' src='https://blackchronicle.com/wp-content/cache/min/1/wp-content/themes/newscard-pro/assets/library/owl-carousel/owl.carousel-settings-5741b9cec8cc7d6b25f9b1041f1fa6cf.js' id='newscard-owl-carousel-js' defer></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://blackchronicle.com/wp-content/themes/newscard-pro/assets/library/matchHeight/jquery.matchHeight-min.js?ver=0.7.2' id='jquery-match-height-js' defer></script> <script data-minify="1" type='text/javascript' src='https://blackchronicle.com/wp-content/cache/min/1/wp-content/themes/newscard-pro/assets/library/matchHeight/jquery.matchHeight-settings-8603578f01af4b3f790db5915d98149e.js' id='newscard-match-height-js' defer></script> <script data-minify="1" type='text/javascript' src='https://blackchronicle.com/wp-content/cache/min/1/wp-content/themes/newscard-pro/assets/js/skip-link-focus-fix-fd0865a511dbf2d3e46ec78a90086ef1.js' id='newscard-skip-link-focus-fix-js' defer></script> <script data-minify="1" type='text/javascript' src='https://blackchronicle.com/wp-content/cache/min/1/wp-content/themes/newscard-pro/assets/library/sticky/jquery.sticky-05537e7f93cefe369973e49cd6d4eb2b.js' id='jquery-sticky-js' defer></script> <script data-minify="1" type='text/javascript' src='https://blackchronicle.com/wp-content/cache/min/1/wp-content/themes/newscard-pro/assets/library/sticky/jquery.sticky-settings-2ad3ae885becdf9bfa0696cabae553d7.js' id='newscard-jquery-sticky-js' defer></script> <script data-minify="1" type='text/javascript' src='https://blackchronicle.com/wp-content/cache/min/1/wp-content/themes/newscard-pro/assets/js/scripts-96f666c2df90b5c8233a1817646fb3a9.js' id='newscard-scripts-js' defer></script> <script>(function(d){var s=d.createElement("script");s.type="text/javascript";s.src="https://a.omappapi.com/app/js/api.min.js";s.async=true;s.id="omapi-script";d.getElementsByTagName("head")[0].appendChild(s);})(document);</script><script type='text/javascript' src='https://blackchronicle.com/wp-content/plugins/wp-smushit/app/assets/js/smush-lazy-load-native.min.js?ver=3.12.6' id='smush-lazy-load-js' defer></script> <div id="cookie-notice" role="dialog" class="cookie-notice-hidden cookie-revoke-hidden cn-position-bottom" aria-label="Cookie Notice" style="background-color: rgba(50,50,58,1);"><div class="cookie-notice-container" style="color: #fff"><span id="cn-notice-text" class="cn-text-container">We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.</span><span id="cn-notice-buttons" class="cn-buttons-container"><a href="#" id="cn-accept-cookie" data-cookie-set="accept" class="cn-set-cookie cn-button" aria-label="Ok" style="background-color: #00a99d">Ok</a><a href="" target="_blank" id="cn-more-info" class="cn-more-info cn-button" aria-label="Privacy policy" style="background-color: #00a99d">Privacy policy</a></span><span id="cn-close-notice" data-cookie-set="accept" class="cn-close-icon" title="No"></span></div></div> <script type="text/javascript">var omapi_data = {"object_id":215050,"object_key":"post","object_type":"post","term_ids":[56623,14314,44095,2101,20818,42310,21934,56624,17952,1157,17951,406,20154,8096],"wp_json":"https:\/\/blackchronicle.com\/wp-json","wc_active":false,"edd_active":false,"nonce":"09bc08a842"};</script> <script type="text/javascript">window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({flush: true});</script> </body></html> <!-- This website is like a Rocket, isn't it? Performance optimized by WP Rocket. Learn more: https://wp-rocket.me - Debug: cached@1682734218 -->