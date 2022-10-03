Animals Displaced After Hurricane Ian Taken to Rescues in South Florida, New Jersey – NBC 6 South Florida

Nearly 100 animals from shelters are actually in a protected area after their shelters had been impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Eighty-eight cats and canines had been flown from South Florida to New Jersey after their shelters on the southwest Florida coast had been left unable to totally function due to harm and employees shortages attributable to Hurricane Ian.

“It’s an honor and it is not simply solely serving to the pets, but it surely’s additionally giving hope to the folks,” Erin Robbins mentioned from Greater Good Charities.

(*6*) in Fort Myers and surrounding areas hit by Hurricane Ian advised NBC 6 they’ve seen heartbreaking scenes of canines and cats that used to have loving houses now misplaced roaming across the particles.

Local organizations just like the Humane Society of Broward County had been stepping up to assist.

Most of the animals now in South Florida got here from shelters in impacted areas after the storm.

Other animals had been additionally flown from South Florida to New Jersey to make room for brand spanking new animals in want.

The pets in New Jersey can be checked out and obtain any medical care vital earlier than being put up for adoption there.

“So that onerous selections don’t want to be made, it’s those that had been in the shelters earlier than which might be being moved to make room for those which might be displaced due to the hurricane,” Robbins mentioned.

Southwest coast shelters are reporting the next variety of surrendered or homeless pets.

Broward County Humane Society employees traveled to Collier County to assist.

Another native group, Big Dog Ranch Rescue, was additionally on the bottom to help pet house owners.