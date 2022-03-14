Anirban Lahiri leads the Players Championship by 1 shot entering Monday’s final day

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Anirban Lahiri confirmed up at TPC Sawgrass in darkness Sunday morning carrying 4 layers of garments — with a fifth layer simply in case — to deal with close to freezing temperatures he by no means skilled rising up in Bangalore, India.

He walked off the course in night darkness with a 1-shot lead within the Gamers Championship and nonetheless a protracted option to go for a career-changing victory.

For him and everybody else nonetheless taking part in, this week has been not like every other.

The longest week on the Gamers moved nearer to a conclusion with out a lot readability amid the ever-changing names within the chase. Sixteen gamers had been inside four photographs of the lead, and the third spherical wasn’t even over.

Tom Hoge and Harold Varner III every birdied their final gap on the par-5 ninth earlier than darkness suspended play. That pulled them inside a shot of Lahiri, who moments earlier two-putted for birdie from 30 toes on the 11th gap to succeed in 9 below par.

Lahiri and Hoge had been amongst those that did not even begin the second spherical till Sunday morning due to rain that saturated the Stadium Course earlier within the week. They dodged the worst of the wind, and as an alternative had been greeted by 35-degree temperatures.

“I used to be a bit scared how chilly it was going to be. I am not used to taking part in temperatures sub-40, and I did battle slightly bit after I got here out,” Lahiri stated. “But it surely was good to simply get again into an excellent course of and an excellent rhythm. Made quite a lot of good swings in the present day, simply saved it in entrance of me, made good choices. Yeah, I imply, it was an incredible day.”

Proper behind was Sam Burns, whose heroics towards the top of the second spherical Sunday — a 75-foot eagle putt on the 16th and an 18-foot par putt on the final gap — gave him a 3-under 69 and a share of the 36-hole lead with Hoge (71).

Yet another day, and nonetheless a protracted option to go.

Hoge opened with a 66 on Thursday with Lahiri a shot behind. They had been amongst 27 gamers who went two days earlier than hitting one other shot that counted.

“I truthfully felt I hadn’t performed golf in a 12 months,” stated Tommy Fleetwood, who was at 5 below by means of 9 holes and nonetheless very a lot within the combine.

The third spherical was to complete Monday morning, adopted by the ultimate spherical in pursuit of the $3.6 million payoff to the winner, together with three-year exemptions to the Masters, U.S. Open and Open Championship.

The Pete Dye design is famend for not favoring anyone fashion of play, and that a lot was evident going into the ultimate day of this marathon end.

Not one of the main six gamers, all separated by 2 photographs, has ever gained a serious.

Paul Casey has probably the most expertise in strain conditions along with his Ryder Cup expertise. He was 2 photographs behind and dealing with a 5-foot par putt on No. 10 as he tries to increase his wonderful streak and not using a bogey at Sawgrass to 43 holes.

Casey started the championship with a triple bogey.

Lahiri and Varner, who gained in Saudi Arabia a month in the past, have by no means gained on the PGA Tour. Hoge collected his first win final month at Pebble Seashore. Burns has gained twice prior to now 12 months and is a part of the burgeoning class of younger American stars.

Additionally at 7 below was Sebastian Munoz of Colombia with one PGA Tour title.

With a lot golf left, prospects are limitless.

The 16 gamers inside four photographs of the lead included the resurgent former British Open champion Francesco Molinari and his successor holding the claret jug, Shane Lowry, whose spherical was highlighted by an ace to a entrance pin on the island-green 17th.

Lowry had himself a day on some of the well-known holes in golf. He performed twice and wanted solely three photographs, having made a 25-foot birdie within the second spherical earlier within the morning.

“Not solely that, it put me again within the match considerably,” stated Lowry, who was four photographs behind and had 4 holes left within the third spherical. “So it was wonderful.”

Doug Ghim, at 6 below par, was holding his personal regardless of getting the quick finish. He was the one participant among the many high 15 after 36 holes who had the late-early begin instances and confronted the worst of the fickle climate, primarily the 35 mph wind on Saturday.

“Clearly, there’s been quite a lot of discuss of the waves. And yeah, there is a huge distinction,” Varner stated. “However that is not my drawback. I did not make the tee instances.”

Lahiri, the 34-year-old son of a military physician, ready Saturday afternoon by going to the again of the vary and attempting on heat garments to see what number of layers he may deal with and maintain his mobility. He discovered the suitable mixture.

Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler can rely themselves among the many lucky. They completed the second spherical Saturday at 2-over 146 and had been on the verge of lacking the minimize with the ultimate two teams ending up the spherical.

After which Scott Piercy, who appeared protected at 2 below par, hit two photographs into the water on the island-green 17th and made a quadruple-bogey 7 that knocked him to 2 over. Piercy bogeyed the 18th and wound up lacking the minimize.

Others did not get off really easy. The strongest area of the 12 months will not embrace three of the highest 10 gamers on the earth — Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele.