Anita Baker Thanks Chance The Rapper For Helping Her Acquire Ownership of Her Masters

Probability The Rapper acquired an sudden shout-out from R&B and Jazz legend Anita Baker when he made an look at a current present. Baker disclosed that the Chicago rapper helped her regain her masters from her former document label throughout the live performance.
In line with HipHopDX, over the weekend, Baker, who was performing on the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, stopped at one level and acknowledged Probability by telling the viewers to say hey to him. She additionally said that he helped her get possession of her masters.
“You must say hey to a pal of mine by the use of the music business and by the use of serving to me, serving to me to get a maintain and possession of my grasp recordings,” Baker mentioned.
Tonight Ms. @IAMANITABAKER launched @chancetherapper and acknowledged his serving to her regain management of her grasp recordings! Wow! #AnitaBaker pic.twitter.com/GrSBpvDfJq
— Lonnell Williams (@3LWTV) May 29, 2022
Probability additionally retweeted the above message and added considered one of his personal by stating that he witnessed one of many biggest performances of his life.
I noticed considered one of THE biggest performances of my LIFETIME final night time! Thanks a lot @IAMANITABAKER for being an inspiration and an icon to so lots of US https://t.co/TFcWt3lZFj
— Probability The Rapper (@chancetherapper) May 29, 2022
In response to Probability’s tweet, Baker additionally talked about that she wasn’t anticipating him there, and his look introduced tears to her eyes.
Had no thought you’ll be in our Midst.
Such a pleasant Shock. Introduced Tears, to my eyes. Hope Ms. Essence loved her Birthday
ABXO https://t.co/EvTiTTaEgM
— Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) May 29, 2022
Final September, it was reported that Baker now owns the masters of her intensive catalog of music.
The accomplishment occurred after she headed to Twitter in March to discourage followers from streaming her music since she had no entry to the royalties the streams created.
Baker took her grievance to Twitter, the place she inspired followers to “not promote Spotify streaming” as a result of they don’t “pay artists/creators what their price.” She then shared a sequence of Tweets to specific her disdain for having to battle for her masters and different issues artists should battle for to make a residing off their artwork.