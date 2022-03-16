Anita Kimbrough: Making History While Serving Her Country

On March 4, Anita Kimbrough was promoted from lieutenant colonel to colonel within the U. S. Army Dental Corps. This demonstrates that black historical past far exceeds its designated celebration month of February and that black historical past is certainly American historical past.
A lady of many firsts inside her household and her profession, Col. Kimbrough is simply getting began. Crediting her household and neighborhood for her successes, coupled along with her exhausting work and willpower, Kimbrough hopes to serve for example for these aspiring to comply with in her footsteps, or anybody chasing their goals, whether or not within the navy or one other occupation. Her work within the Dental Corps continues to be rewarded, and her current promotion has cemented her among the many prime members of her occupation.
Zenger spoke with Kimbrough, who takes us via her humble beginnings to her current successes.
Percy Crawford interviewed Col. Anita Kimbrough for Zenger.
Zenger: Congratulations in your many accolades and achievements. How are you doing?
Zenger: Historical past remembers the time period “The primary,” fill within the clean. How does it make you are feeling to have grow to be the primary of so many various titles and positions? Kimbrough: I’m doing effectively. Life comes at you quick and that is no exception. Nevertheless it’s good. I’m grateful daily for waking up and having one other likelihood to go at it. I’m doing effectively.
Kimbrough: I take into consideration my ancestry and my ancestors and the way I can proceed with their legacy of getting fortitude and perseverance. My first is great for my youngsters and my grandchildren as a result of I do have 5 grandchildren. For them to have the ability to see, my mother and my grandma was ready to do that. When individuals from my neighborhood see that they’ve invested on this younger woman’s success, and so they can see it come to fruition, it makes me proud, and I’m honored to be the firsts.
However being the primary additionally comes with that uncharted territory of being scrutinized very carefully in what we do. Though my colleagues could have skilled issues in a different way, as a primary African American, I’m typically most likely held to a unique customary. So, to have the ability to obtain that aim and that title, implies that I actually pressed via to get there, to be the primary in 2022.
Zenger: You carry a whole lot of firsts titles. Are you able to element each, please?
Kimbrough: I’ll begin again to my childhood. I’m the primary individual in my household to attain a doctorate diploma within the sciences — the primary in my household on my mom and father’s facet. I’m the primary African American feminine native of San Antonio, Texas, to get accepted to and to graduate from the College of Texas Well being Science Heart Dental Faculty. I’m the primary African-American feminine inside the US Military Dental Corps from San Antonio to get promoted to the rank of Colonel. I’m the primary African American feminine to command the DENTAC, the Dental Well being Exercise, in Fort Polk, Louisiana.
That’s a whole lot of firsts (laughing). I don’t even know that I’m protecting all them. I’m additionally a proud member of Zeta Phi Beta sorority integrated, which is a corporation that’s proud to say that we’re a sisterhood of firsts. And I’m persevering with to uphold that legacy inside my sorority.
Zenger: Whereas undertaking these milestones, was it strain on you or gasoline and motivation?
Kimbrough: It was gasoline as a result of my mother at all times informed me once I was rising up, “Anita, you’re going to must be 3 times higher than the opposite individual, simply since you’re a feminine, simply since you’re a black woman. You’re going to must work 3 times tougher.” My mother instilled in me very early on that it was going to take a whole lot of work, a whole lot of perseverance, a whole lot of willpower. That got here innately. That was simply part of who I used to be and who I’m.
Even once I was in kindergarten, I keep in mind eager to be the neatest child in my class. I keep in mind eager to be the neatest child in my total college. I keep in mind eager to graduate first from my highschool program, and I used to be on my method to doing that, however I skipped a yr of highschool. That upset lots of people who have been within the class forward of me, as a result of it made their rating class drop a little bit bit.
There’s undoubtedly strain, nevertheless it was extra of sheer willpower. Anytime somebody would take a look at me, I might say, I can’t fail. I don’t imagine in accepting failure. Failure does assist us to rise up and go even additional the following try. It was extra gasoline than strain as a result of nobody informed me I had to do that.
Zenger: You continue to appear to attract inspiration out of your elementary college academics, relations that served, and your mom and father. How vital is it to attract from these previous influences and use their phrases transferring ahead?
Kimbrough: I nonetheless keep in mind their names. Individuals in our lives … regardless of whether or not they do one thing unfavourable or one thing optimistic, they’re nonetheless going to set that affect for us. We’re both going to need to emulate what they’ve finished, or we’re going to need to do one thing completely different and higher to have a greater final result. Once I replicate on those that have been there to hold me, even inside my mom’s womb, she named me Hope. As a result of she had the hope that this baby would have a greater future than what she lived. She named me Mahalia as a result of my mother was such a religious individual. She wished to place that in me as a part of my make-up, so I carry these issues with me daily. I carry hope with me daily, as a result of that’s who I’m. I’m hope. I’m hope for my mother and I’m hope for my future.
I at all times wished to make my household proud. Percy, that’s one factor I might let you know, if something impressed me, it was my mother and what my daddy went via rising up within the South. All of the obstacles they confronted due to their race, due to their lack of training. That fueled my want to have the ability to say, “You guys could not have had these alternatives, however you sacrificed every little thing to have the ability to give your youngsters a life, and I don’t need to allow you to down.”
So, once you requested if it was strain or gasoline, it’s each. I didn’t need to disappoint my household and once I had a little bit woman once I was in dental college, I didn’t need to disappoint her, so at that time it was strain. I needed to do higher. It was like, “Lord, I took out these pupil loans to get via dental college, I received this little woman me,” I couldn’t give up, as a result of not solely did I’ve myself to stay for, I’ve a household to stay for. My household has at all times been there to push me alongside. My neighborhood, I at all times need to acknowledge what my academics, professors, my ministers, even the little woman that performed the organ at church, who got here and picked me up from my home to take me to worship on Sundays when my momma needed to work. That’s a neighborhood.
Different youngsters in my class who had a automobile, got here to get me in order that I might go to band follow, that’s neighborhood. So, my neighborhood and my household helped to lift this individual that I’m immediately. And I owe again to them to pay it ahead. If we don’t put money into our kids, and present them examples of glass ceilings that they’ll shatter, the place is their hope?
Zenger: On March Four you acquired one more main accolade. What does that date imply to you?
Kimbrough: That day, I had the formal ceremony for my promotion from lieutenant colonel in the US Military Dental Corps to colonel. There are only a few that progress to the rank of colonel in the US navy, and even fewer African American females that progress to this rank. For me, it’s an accomplishment and I actually give God the glory for what happened on March 4. My formal ceremony on that day had members of my neighborhood current, and I additionally had relations from the East and West coasts that joined me on that day.
I used to be so delighted, and all of us acknowledged what we had all finished to see this little black woman blossom into this full-blown colonel within the Military. So, it was a celebration to what everybody has put in to see me via thus far, and for me to hold that mantle and offered for others. I invited members from my highschool’s Junior ROTC program to return and take part with me at my ceremony. I wished these college students from my highschool, and the neighborhood that I grew up in, to have the ability to see that is attainable. It was a day of potentialities; it was a day of celebration of what everybody has put in and the exhausting work and dedication that I’ve put into reaching this level. It has not been a straightforward highway.
Zenger: What’s left so that you can accomplish, since you’re clearly not finished?
Kimbrough: I undoubtedly haven’t reached my pinnacle. I’ve extra years to serve with the US Military earlier than I retire. For me to be one of many leaders inside my group, inside the US Military Dental Corps within the Military Medical Division, or AMEDD as we name it, provides different individuals who aspire to do what I’ve finished a visible. I beat the chances, I overcame, I’ve been to fight and survived, I helped out with that and made positive our troopers have been taken care of on the battlefield. I’ve been in command, which is a really demanding place to carry.
It’s like Maya Angelou says: “Nonetheless I Rise!” I proceed to maneuver ahead as a result of I need to set that instance for others who’re coming behind me — and never solely throughout the navy and my occupation of dentistry, but additionally my youngsters and my grandchildren get to see this woman who now we have seen have sleepless nights, accomplish one thing. Mother put within the work, and that is the place she is immediately. Simply to be an instance and mentor to others.
It’s an opportunity for me, as I proceed in my profession, to succeed in again to my neighborhood and be extra concerned with them, as effectively. I encourage all people, if they’ve a dream, by no means let anybody else inform them what their dream is. Solely they know what their imaginative and prescient appears to be like like. Attempt for it, go for it, keep centered and be humble.
Edited by Matthew B. Corridor and Kristen Butler
Advisable from our companions
<!—->