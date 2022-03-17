Anita Knutson murder: Roommate Nichole Rice arrested 15 years after college student killed

Police in North Dakota mentioned Wednesday they’ve arrested a lady who was the previous roommate of an 18-year-old faculties scholar who was killed almost 15 years in the past. Anita Knutson, a scholar at Minot State College, was discovered stabbed to dying in her residence on June 4, 2007.

The Minot Police Division said that Nichole Rice, 34, was in custody. Rice was at work on Minot Air Pressure Base as a civilian when she was arrested with out incident, Police Chief John Klug mentioned at Wednesday evening news conference.

Anita Knutson Minot Police Division



“It was a reduction,” Klug mentioned of the arrest. “It was good to know that lastly the one case that we have had hanging on the market that we simply couldn’t get to an answer was lastly over.”

Rice, who was Knutson’s roommate on the time of her dying, is charged with homicide and is being held on the Ward County Jail, police mentioned.

“There was by no means sufficient to arrest her however I might say she was all the time an individual of curiosity on this case,” Klug mentioned when requested if Rice had beforehand been cleared.

On June 4, 2007, Knutson’s father had referred to as the police as a result of he hadn’t heard from her in a number of days, KXNET-TV reported. Within the yard exterior her residence, Anita’s father confirmed police a sliced window display that led to her bed room window.

When police arrived on the scene, they discovered Knutson stabbed to dying in her bed room, lined with a big housecoat.

“My coronary heart goes out to the household,” Klug mentioned. “I want we might have solved this sooner however on the similar time I am glad to say that now we have the particular person answerable for the homicide of Anita Knutson in custody.”