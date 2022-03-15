Anna ‘Delvey’ Sorokin expected to be deported: Sources

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP through Getty Pictures

(NEW YORK) — Anna “Delvey” Sorokin is predicted to be deported again to Germany, a supply acquainted with the state of affairs confirmed to ABC Information.

Sorokin’s story is depicted within the Netflix present, Inventing Anna.

Sorokin was convicted in Could 2019 on eight counts, together with grand larceny, after pretending to be a faux German heiress and scamming rich New Yorkers out of a whole bunch of 1000’s of {dollars}. Prosecutors argued she by no means had any household wealth, and that she is initially from Russia.

She served just below 4 years in jail and has since been in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, awaiting deportation, in accordance with a lawsuit she filed in opposition to ICE.

She claims the poor therapy in ICE amenities gave her COVID-19 and that she was not allowed to obtain a COVID booster shot.

Prosecutors alleged she instructed individuals she was sitting on a $67 million belief fund, however stole $275,000 from New York banks.

“Rumors are swirling in the present day, and I hadn’t heard from her this afternoon, which is our regular apply,” Manny Arora, an lawyer representing Sorokin, instructed ABC Information Monday evening.

Sorokin has lengthy denied claiming she was a heiress, telling ABC’s Deborah Roberts in an interview she “at all times knew” she couldn’t afford a lavish way of life.

“I wish to present the world that I am not this dumb, grasping individual that they portrayed me to be,” Sorokin mentioned.

She mentioned she merely “made up” the identify Delvey.

