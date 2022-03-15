Anna Werner – CBS News

Anna Werner CBS Information



Anna Werner is the patron investigative nationwide correspondent for “CBS Mornings” based mostly in New York. Her reporting can also be featured throughout all CBS Information broadcasts and platforms, together with the “CBS Night Information,” “CBS Sunday Morning,” “48 Hours” and the CBS News Streaming Network, CBS Information’ premier 24/7 anchored streaming information service. Since becoming a member of CBS Information in 2011, Werner has traveled throughout the globe.

Werner has reported on a number of investigative tales with topics together with cellphone scammers, insulin pricing, fraudulent generic medicine, dangerous magnificence merchandise, excessive medical prices, lead in consuming water, breast implant most cancers dangers, monetary scams of the aged and grave robbing of native artifacts. She’s additionally dug into medical document hacking, unlawful dietary dietary supplements, sperm donor anonymity, heavy metals in fruit juices, Instagram scams, youngster intercourse abuse, harmful cosmetic surgery in Mexico, minors hooked on JUUL e-cigarettes, the hacking of medical units, glyphosate in breakfast meals and the dangers of crowdfunding. Her tales on the hazards of methylene chloride led to the poisonous paint stripper being pulled from the cabinets of most main nationwide retailers.

At CBS Information, Werner’s tales have acquired widespread acclaim. Her award-winning reviews have included a narrative on electrical shock units used on college students at a Massachusetts particular wants college which received a New York Newswomen’s Entrance Web page Award for Finest Tv Characteristic and a report on a district legal professional gunned-down in Kaufman County, Texas, which led a Murrow-winning broadcast of the “CBS Night Information.”

Earlier than becoming a member of CBS Information, Werner distinguished herself as a nationally acknowledged investigative reporter at CBS stations in Indianapolis (WISH), Houston (KHOU) and San Francisco (KPIX).

At KHOU, Werner initiated the nationwide investigation of faulty Firestone tires on Ford Explorers, breaking a narrative that resulted within the largest worldwide tire recall in historical past. After successful duPont-Columbia and George Foster Peabody awards for her Firestone tales, she received each of those awards once more, together with a RTNDA Edward R. Murrow Award when she uncovered a sample of inaccurate DNA analyses by the Houston police crime lab. The tales resulted in a pardon for one wrongfully convicted teenager, the closure of the crime lab and the re-examination of tons of of DNA samples.

At KPIX, Werner received two extra Murrow awards, one for a narrative on I.C.E. deportation practices and one other for donated garments ending up being offered for revenue in Africa. That very same 12 months, her sequence, “Unabomber, Proof Revealed,” received the Related Press Invoice Stout Award for Excellence in Enterprise Information. She acquired her first Murrow award whereas working at WISH, the place her hidden-camera investigation demonstrated severe abuse of developmentally disabled sufferers at New Fortress State Developmental Heart, ensuing within the closure of the middle.

Werner’s protection has received quite a few different awards, together with three Society of Skilled Journalists awards, three Investigative Reporters and Editors awards, two Scripps-Howard Jack R. Howard Excellence in Media awards, a Scripps-Howard Roy W. Howard Award for Public Service, a George R. Polk award, and a Nationwide Headliner award. Werner was named the Chris Harris Reporter of the 12 months by the Related Press Radio and Tv Affiliation in 2008 and 2010 and the Journalist of the 12 months by the Client Federation of California in 2010. She has received 33 Emmy awards, together with awards for finest reporter in 2000 and 2001 and once more in 2008 and 2009.

A Chicago space native, Werner graduated with a level in broadcast journalism from Northern Illinois College.