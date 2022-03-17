Anne Hathaway tackles one of her most challenging roles in Apple TV+’s ‘WeCrashed’

Courtesy of Apple TV+

Anne Hathaway tackles an advanced function within the new Apple TV+ sequence WeCrashed. The sequence, out Friday, chronicles the rise and fall of WeWork, its charismatic founder Adam Neumann, and his spouse/WeWork Chief Branding Officer Rebekah Neumann.

Hathaway performs Rebekah and tells ABC Audio that whereas Rebekah might not seem to be probably the most relatable particular person, we will actually determine with “the very human expertise of getting a purpose and falling wanting it and what that should really feel like.”

Rebekah is credited with arising with the mission phrase of WeWork, which was “to raise the world’s consciousness,” and Hathaway thinks Rebekah actually believed in it.

“I believe she needs to do good. I believe she needs to make the world a greater place. And I actually do assume she believed within the energy of We,” says the Ocean’s Eight star.

A perception Hathaway does not share with Neumann is the concept that one particular person can change the world.

“I consider that you would be able to change your self and you may be open about that course of, however I do not assume that the world goes to be saved by one particular person doing good,” she explains. “I believe it is going to be saved by all of us doing good.”

Hathaway did profit from selecting up one among Rebekah’s habits.

“I do yoga now,” she shares. “Rebecca has a lot more healthy habits than I do. So attending to stay as her as for the higher a part of a yr wound up being an excellent factor for me.”

