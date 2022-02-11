Anne-Marie Green CBS News



Anne-Marie Green is an anchor for CBSN, CBS News’ 24-hour digital streaming network, and a correspondent for CBS News contributing to all CBS News broadcasts and platforms.

Green joined CBS News in January 2013.

Previously, Green served as a general assignment reporter at CBS Philadelphia. She reported for both CBS Philly and The CW Philly and co-anchored CBS Philly’s weekend morning newscasts. While at CBS Philadelphia and The CW Philly, Green covered several local and national stories including the Amish school shooting in 2006 in the Nickel Mines, Pennsylvania, community, the 2007 Minneapolis bridge collapse, Super Bowl XXXIX and the 2008 and 2009 World Series.

She was awarded the Doris Haire Award in 2007 for her reporting on the growing concern over the high number of C-sections being performed in New Jersey and a Mid-Atlantic Emmy Award in 2011 for coverage of a fatal duck boat crash in the Schuylkill River.

Before moving to Philadelphia in 2004, Green was a reporter at CITY-TV in Toronto and anchor of Cable Pulse 24, a broadcast on the station’s 24-hour cable news service. Earlier, she was a reporter at CKVR-TV in Barrie, Ontario, and Rogers Cable News in Mississauga, Ontario.

Green is a native of Toronto and graduated from the University of Toronto with a bachelor’s degree in English. She also holds a postgraduate degree in journalism from Humber College.