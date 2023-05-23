Annie Kim Named to Academic All-District Team

HOUSTON– University of Houston tremendous senior Annie Kim was once named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District At-Large Team on Tuesday for her remarkable paintings in the study room and at the direction. Kim, a four-year letterwinner with the Cougars, graduated with a just about 3.9 cumulative grade-point moderate whilst finding out public well being.

During her time at Houston, Kim earned 4 Top-20 finishes, fired a 66 within the First Round of the NCAA Pullman Regional on May 8, and helped lead the Cougars to the NCAA Pullman Regional all the way through the 2022-23 season. She ended her Houston profession ranked 2nd in stroke moderate (73.82) and 3rd in strokes (7,087) and rounds performed (96). Kim could also be a soon-to-be four-time member of the American Athletic Conference All-Academic Team and was once a Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholar in 2021-22.

