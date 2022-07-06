Annual Cycle 66 is back in Edmond, OK

Get your kicks on the Cycle 66 bicycling tour this fall! This city and rural tour commemorating Historic Route 66 is set to happen on November 6, 2022. With every trip starting and ending in downtown Edmond, it’s the proper solution to expertise the Mother Road.

The tour gives a number of rides with various surroundings and ranges of problem for all cyclists. Route choices embody the 66-mile, 33-mile and 10-mile group trip. Kids taking part could select between the 10-mile group trip or a 1-mile course.

Registration charges are $35 for adults and $10 for teenagers, go to cycle66ok.com for extra particulars.

– Cassidy Littlewood, Jones PR