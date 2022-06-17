Annual Expo is Planned By the Urban League

The second annual Expunge Records Expo will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, at the Urban League of Greater Oklahoma City, 3900 Martin Luther King Ave.

The expo is a drive-through event designed to help those with arrests, charges or convictions with Oklahoma County that are eligible for Expunge Records.

“Individuals who previously received deferred sentences can have their records sealed only if they meet certain conditions set by the court following sentencing,” a statement said.

People who are acquitted, have completed their sentence or had their cases dismissed before trial are also eligible for the Expunge Records process.”

Persons may visit the Urban League’s Website to determine their qualifications for the program.

“Realizing that over 93.5 percent of Expunge Records eligible records remain unsealed in Oklahoma and that Blacks and other minorities represent the largest amount of those with unsealed records, the Urban League decided to help,” said Jabar Shumate, vice president of community convening and social justice of the league.

“The expo is aimed at providing resources and information to people with non-violent felony and misdemeanor convictions.

“Expunge Records can help people with arrests or aging convictions pass background checks and secure stable housing and employment.”

Representatives of the Diversion Hub, Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma and other organizations will participate in the event, including the Community Health center of Oklahoma.

The Urban League’s Community Health Navigators will provide free COVID-19 vaccines.

Nearly 800 city residents attended the inaugural Expunge Records Expo last August, “opting to take control of their legal history and to begin the necessary steps to have their records expunged, and, in that way improve their employment opportunities and housing options,” Mr. Shumate said.

The expo is sponsored by Boeing, the Dobson Family Foundation, the Oklahoma branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, Cliff and Leslie Hudson, Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores, the Oklahoma County Treatment Courts, the Arnall Family Foundation and the United Way of Oklahoma City.

Clients must register for the event on the Urban League’s Website, and all applications for the Expunge Records program must be completed online by June 30.

An Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation background check is required to apply for the program, available on the Urban League Website for $16.

Confirmation will be mailed or e-mailed to the Urban League. (E-mail is recommended for prompt receipt and processing, a statement said.)

Qualification for the Expunge Records Expo are in accordance with Oklahoma statutes, the statement said.

For more information, one may call (405) 394-2715 or go online at urbanleague.org/programs /criminal-justice-reform.